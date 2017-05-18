Flexible embedder/de-embedder for Crystal Vision's new frame system

Crystal Vision has added flexible embedding and de-embedding to its new Vision frame system. Working with 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources, TANDEM10-VF is a powerful four group audio embedder/de-embedder with the ability to embed and de-embed a mixture of up to eight external AES stereo pairs and four stereo pairs (or eight mono channels) of external analog audio – making it equally suited to those who need to embed and de-embed at the same time or to those who want a single product for use as an embedder or de-embedder as required. Giving more video outputs than the company's previous embedders/de-embedders, the feature-rich TANDEM10-VF includes full audio routing, audio and video processing, flexible delay compensation, fiber input/output connectivity and comprehensive signal monitoring.

Crystal Vision has always been known for creating the industry's most flexible embedded audio products. Not only can TANDEM10-VF be used as either an embedder, a de-embedder or a mixed embedder/de-embedder, it can be used with AES, analog audio or a mixture of both. This flexibility comes from the ability to fit up to two audio piggybacks to the main card. The 3G-AIP2 piggyback is used to input and the 3G-AOP2 to output external analog audio – either two stereo pairs or four mono channels per piggyback. Each DIOP4 piggyback is used for inputting or outputting four stereo pairs of external digital audio; four bi-directional AES ports allow each stereo pair to be independently configured as input or output. It is possible to fit two of the same piggybacks or to fit two different piggybacks to create the product required. TANDEM10-VF includes powerful audio routing, with full shuffling and overwriting. Two routing matrices are used to select which of up to 32 input channels (taken from the incoming video input and input piggybacks) should be embedded into the four audio groups on the output video, and which should be output as external AES or analog audio. TANDEM10-VF helps budgets go further: the engineer can buy different low-cost piggybacks at a later date to transform the functionality of the product and meet the demands of the current project.

As well as featuring short minimum delays for both the audio and video to help prevent system lip-sync complications, TANDEM10-VF makes it easy to match all the signals – with an adjustable audio delay of up to 400ms and ten frames of video delay which can be used to match any big system delays, such as those created by Dolby E encoding and decoding or transcoding to AC3 and re-embedding. The audio and video can both be optimized, with audio gain adjustments, audio resampling, stereo to mono conversion and a video proc-amp. For those who need to embed or de-embed signals from beyond the local equipment bay, TANDEM10-VF can easily be given integrated fiber input/output connectivity by fitting the FIP-VF fiber input option, FOP-VF fiber output option or FIO-VF fiber input and output option. Having the fiber integral to the card reduces the need to use additional rack space for separate fiber optic transmitters and receivers, and also brings financial savings.

Explained Crystal Vision's Managing Director, Philip Scofield: "TANDEM10-VF brings the ultimate in embedding and de-embedding functionality to the Vision frame system. With its flexible processing of analog and digital audio within an SDI environment, it is the ideal card to meet your current requirements – while using a frame system that is ready for the future."

Shipping now, TANDEM10-VF is a space-saving 3.8inches x 12.8inches card which can be housed in the Vision 3 frame alongside any other interface or IP cards from the Vision range, with up to 20 embedders/de-embedders fitting in 3U. TANDEM10-VF can be used with three different frame rear modules to access the inputs and outputs and offers the most video outputs yet on a Crystal Vision embedder/de-embedder. When used with 110 ohm AES or analog audio it provides three video outputs (using the VR02 or VR12 rear modules), while those using 75 ohm AES will get four video outputs (three BNC plus one fiber) via the VR13 rear module. An extensive list of features can be controlled and monitored using either the integrated control panel on the Vision 3 frame, the VisionPanel remote control panel, complimentary SNMP or the VisionWeb Control web browser software.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.