Digigram at BroadcastAsia2017

Digigram's investment in cloud technology is growing fast. Having dedicated three decades to the development of secure solutions for handling high-quality content, the company is now bringing its high-quality audio into the cloud to make its solutions even smarter.

At BroadcastAsia2017, Digigram will highlight its professional analog, digital, and IP sound cards, along with audio-over-IP codecs dedicated to outside broadcasting and program distribution. In addition to providing audio interfaces and transport-over-IP solutions, the company will highlight how it now offers cloud applications that simplify remote contribution, as well as codec management with secure SIP infrastructure for outside broadcasting applications.

NEW: Audio-Over-IP Transport and Processing Codecs

New MPX Option on the IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE STL Audio-Over-IP Codecs

Digigram is now able to transport MPX directly from the studio to the transmitter, thanks to the integration of an additional software option to its IQOYA *LINK and IQOYA *LINK/LE codecs. These codecs enable transport of composite MPX signals over IP, building a smart solution for broadcasters and tower companies. They support both analog MPX and digital MPX over AES/EBU at 192 kilohertz.

This cost-effective solution eliminates the need to maintain several pieces of equipment — not only RDS and stereo encoders, but also a costly sound-processing unit — at each transmitter site by creating the MPX signal from the baseband audio only once on the studio side. With this IQOYA software option, Digigram supplies users with a simpler and more cost-effective yet secure solution that can transport MPX over IP directly from the studio to different transmitters.

IQOYA IP Audio-Streaming Technology Now Open to Ecosystem Partners

Digigram is making its renowned IQOYA audio-over-IP (AoIP) technology accessible as middleware to ecosystem partners for creation of their own live streaming, processing, and encoding systems. In introducing its unique IQOYA *VIP engine, Digigram allows development partners or system integrators to focus on providing their own value-added applications, confident that their offerings are built on proven, high-performance AoIP streaming technology.

IQOYA *VIP Audio-Over-IP Encoding, Transcoding, and Streaming Engine

At BroadcastAsia2017, Digigram will introduce its new IQOYA *VIP audio-over-IP (AoIP) software, which provides multiple high-performance encoding, transcoding, and streaming functions for both Windows(R) and Linux applications. IQOYA *VIP combines Digigram's acclaimed IQOYA IP audio streaming and encoding engine, built on the company's advanced FluidIP(TM) technology, and key real-time AoIP protocols in a solution tailored for broadcast development partners and system integrators.

Refined and optimized over five years and more than 3,000 installations for leading broadcast and telecom operations, the easy-to-integrate IQOYA *VIP engine from Digigram features native high-performance MPEG-TS and ACIP AoIP streaming formats; top-of-the-range MPEG, AAC, OPUS, and apt-X encoding/decoding; and accurate PTP clock synchronization. Because the streaming engine is packaged in a high-level module and controlled through a web services API and GUIs, IQOYA *VIP is easy to deploy for a variety of value-added use cases ranging from a simple AES67 AoIP virtual sound card to a complex, multiformat transcoding farm for head-end distribution.

IQOYA *X/LINK System for Cost-Effective, Full-IP Delivery of Multiple Audio Programs to Multiple Targets

The IQOYA *X/LINK integrates multiple IP audio codecs and protocols to facilitate robust, low-latency distribution for studio-to-studio links (SSL), studio-to-transmitter links (STL), DVB radio, and web radio programs from low-latency, AES67-compatible synchronous audio-over-IP (AoIP) sources. Compared with IQOYA *LINK and *LINK/LE, it supports an increased number of multi-unicast/multi-multicast destinations, performs transcoding, offers four decoding priorities per output program, and is fully scalable from one to eight stereo channels through software options. Ideal for IP studios because of its AES67 audio interfaces, IQOYA *X/LINK also provides a stereo I/O which can be analog, AES/EBU, or IP audio (Livewire, RAVENNA, AES67). Additional IP audio I/Os can be enabled via a software option.

IQOYA *SERV/LINK Multiple-Stereo or Multichannel Audio-Over-IP Codec for Audio Contribution Networks, SSL, STL, DVB, and Web Radio Program Distribution

Digigram's IQOYA *SERV/LINK codec incorporates multiple distribution codec instances and the company's advanced FluidIP(TM) technology on a single, hardware-based processing platform to simplify the transport of multiple audio programs (mono, stereo, multichannel) over IP networks in a high-density format. Designed for radio broadcasting and for intercom and commentary for both radio and TV, the IQOYA *SERV/LINK codec allows users to configure multiple-stereo or multichannel solutions for links between studios and between the studio and transmitters, DVB operators, or content delivery networks.

In its compact 1-RU version, the solution can handle up to eight stereo analog channels, 16 stereo AES/EBU channels, 64 stereo MADI channels or multichannel LAN IP audio interfaces (Livewire(TM) and AES67/RAVENNA), and up to 64 stereo codecs with multiple GPIOs and RS-232 ports for auxiliary data tunneling. The scalability of the system allows users to expand the supported audio I/Os, and a larger 4-RU version provides even higher channel density. The solution supports analog, AES, MADI, Livewire, or AES67/RAVENNA audio connectivity and multiple audio codecs (PCM, MPEG L2 and L3, AAC, Opus, and aptX(R) Enhanced), and it is one of the industry's few audio-over-IP codecs that can simultaneously stream raw RTP, HTTP, and MPEG-TS/IP streams.

NEW: Cloud Applications Dedicated to Broadcasters

Digigram continues to evolve its solutions to better meet the needs of broadcasters. The company's new cloud technologies meet increasing market demand for simplified access and serve as high-level solutions that address complete use cases and workflows, thereby eliminating the need for specialized hardware systems or expensive capital expenditure.

AWARD-WINNING IQOYA *CLOUD Web Application Now in SaaS Mode Makes Outside Broadcasting Secure and Interoperable

IQOYA *CLOUD, the innovative codec-management system from Digigram, is now available in software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode. This makes it particularly affordable for small and medium-size broadcasters, who pay only a monthly recurring fee instead of investing in significant capital expenditures. Accessible from anywhere via the web browser of any connected device, the application dramatically simplifies deployment and day-to-day operation of a codec fleet of any size. Built on Digigram's highly secure SIP broadcast infrastructure, which includes the stream relay, session border controller (SBC), and presence server, this application provides efficient real-time control of all registered ACIP codecs across the network. With this centralized, cloud-enabled tool, control room operators can accept and initiate calls, monitor current codec status, configure codecs on the fly, and take action in the event of network faults and failovers to ensure the availability and continuity of high-quality broadcasts.

Interoperability allows broadcasters to diversify their codec fleet and to invite correspondents to use their own IP codec gear, including simple SIP phones.

The IQOYA *CLOUD Web Application received a NewBay Media Best of Show Award at the 2017 NAB Show. Full details are available at www.digigram.com/solutions/outside-broadcast-codec-fleet-manager/

blu by digigram Cloud-Enabled Remote Contribution

blu by digigram is a cloud-based service that facilitates real-time end-to-end management of content contribution from journalists, expert voice talent, and remote presenters, as well as live user-generated content from the qualified broadcast or web radio audience. Designed for the professional broadcast environment, blu by digigram makes it simple and easy for studios to establish several simultaneous, high-quality, bidirectional communications through the blu user portal with any remote contributor who has a web browser, traditional SIP codec, or even telephone as a backup.

This first-of-its-kind broadcast-focused service unites a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) application with a professional audio interface in the studio to improve the user experience dramatically. With this unique “no-fuss, no-hassle” pay-as-you-go model for managing and processing contributed content from an array of sources, broadcasters can dedicate more time and resources to creating the compelling, timely, and relevant programming that drives their success.

Further details can be found at: https://blu.digigram.com/en

Analog, Digital, and Audio-Over-IP Sound Cards

Digigram is a leading provider of professional-grade sound cards. At BroadcastAsia2017, the company will show its popular VX, PCX, LoLa, UAX, and LX series sound cards, including the low-latency, high-density LX-MADI PCIe(R) sound card and LX-IP AES67/RAVENNA PCIe sound card with a MADI option. For reporters on the go, Digigram will also demonstrate the ultra-robust Cancun USB card, which enables native USB Audio 2.0 streaming in a stylish casing that includes high-quality mic preamps, analog, and AES/EBU I/Os.

Digigram Product Preview

BroadcastAsia2017

Stand 4F2-05

May 23-25, Singapore

Company Overview

For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audio content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio codecs, audio processing software, and cloud applications are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.