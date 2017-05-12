Dr. Alex Arteaga to Give Keynote Address “Auditory Architecture: Environment, Sense, and Aurality” at AES 142nd International Convention In Berlin

New York, NY — The AES Berlin Committee has announced that Dr. Alex Arteaga will give the Opening Ceremonies keynote speech at the 142nd International AES Convention, being held in Berlin, Germany, on May 20 to 23, 2017, at the Maritim Hotel Berlin (Stauffenbergstrasse). Titled “Auditory Architecture: Environment, Sense, and Aurality,” the presentation will delve into areas of aesthetics and the perception by the senses as it pertains to audio, especially in regards to the research and design of “Klangumwelten,” the “surrounding-aural-worlds.”

How do our environments emerge when we focus our activity on hearing and listening? How do these modalities of action condition the ongoing process of sense-making? Dr. Arteaga will discuss which practices and methods of research are appropriate to address these questions, while integrating aesthetic and philosophical practices relating to aesthetics, the emergence of sense, meaning and knowledge, and the relationships between aurality, architecture and the environment through phenomenological and enactivist approaches. In addition, Arteaga will expand upon the conceptual framework and the main practices developed at the Auditory Architecture Research Unit (Berlin University of the Arts) in tackling these issues.

“Dr. Arteaga’s background and research uniquely blends philosophy, the audio sciences, and study of the perceptual and physical interactions between sound and architecture,” notes AES Berlin Co-Chair Nadja Wallaszkovits. Co-Chair Sascha Spors adds, “We are fortunate to have him as the Keynote speaker for AES Berlin. We expect his thought-provoking presentation to set the stage for the Convention’s exploration of all things audio.”

Beginning from a musical background, Dr. Arteaga studied piano, music theory, composition, electroacoustic music, and architecture in Berlin and Barcelona and received a Ph.D. in philosophy from Humboldt University. After being an academic researcher at the Collegium for the Advanced Study of Picture Act and Embodiment at Humboldt University, he developed his own research projects at the Berlin University of the Arts, including “Architecture of Embodiment” as an Einstein Junior Fellow. He currently heads the Auditory Architecture Research Unit and the Department of Auditory Architecture in the MA Sound Studies and Sonic Arts at the Berlin University of the Arts and is professor for contemporary philosophy and artistic research at the Research Master in Art and Design at EINA / Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona.

