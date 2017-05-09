VITEC Solves Streaming and Media Requirements at BroadcastAsia2017

PARIS -- May 9, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, announced today it will feature the award-winning, industry-first broadcast-grade EZ TV integrated IPTV and digital signage platform; the end-to-end 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC MGW Ace encoder and decoder streaming solution; and 4K HEVC MGW Vision encoder and MGW Ace decoder at BroadcastAsia2017, May 23-25, at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre -- stand 4F2-01.

On display at the show will be VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and digital signage platform, the proven solution for in-house distribution of TV feeds and private video content and for managing IPTV streams and digital signage campaigns across facilities. It allows any organization to create eye-catching digital signs, centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface, and automate video streaming workflows and signage campaigns over existing IP infrastructure. VITEC's hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points benefit users by providing low-latency playback, real-time updating of the electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with new assets updating while events take place, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels. The integrated digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics.

VITEC will also showcase its point-to-point HEVC streaming solution. The MGW Ace encoder and decoder is the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC encode/decode solution. Using VITEC's proprietary second-generation HEVC codec (GEN2), the powerful, yet compact, MGW Ace encoder provides an unmatched level of pristine video quality. In addition to offering unprecedented HEVC bandwidth-efficient compression, the MGW Ace encoder provides H.264 encoding capabilities to support legacy applications. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. For point-to-point applications, when paired with MGW Ace decoder, the solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, artifact-free video streaming over any network, including the internet, with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi(TM) error-correction capabilities.

Attendees will also see 4K HEVC encoding/decoding by VITEC. Using the latest HEVC compression, the MGW Vision delivers an UHD IPTV contribution solution for several markets including broadcast, in-house IPTV, and enterprise -- anywhere UHD is critical. This IPTV encoder is designed with support for 4:2:2 10 bits, providing flawless video quality that is especially important for any broadcast application. It provides one channel of 4K or four channels of HD. When paired with the MGW Decoder, the solution enables 4K60p 4:2:2 10 bits point-to-point streaming.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

