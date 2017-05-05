Audio-Technica Now Shipping Critically Acclaimed M-Series Headphones in New Studio Headphone Pack Bundles

— ATH-PACK4 and ATH-PACK5 are convenient headphone solutions for both project and commercial studios alike —





STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is now shipping two new headphone bundles perfect for the tracking and mixing needs of both personal home/demo studios and commercial facilities. These packages offer a convenient and cost effective way to outfit a facility with an all-in-one headphone solution.

The ATH-PACK4 Studio Headphone Pack includes one set of ATH-M40x Professional Monitor Headphones and three sets of ATH-M20x Professional Monitor Headphones (suited for mixing and tracking, respectively). The ATH-PACK5 Studio Headphone Pack includes one set of ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphones and four sets of ATH-M20x headphones. Both of these configurations offer savings over sourcing the components separately: the ATH-PACK4 is priced at US $199.00, and the ATH-PACK5 is priced at US $299.00.

ATH-M40x Professional Monitor Headphones

The high-performance ATH-M40x professional headphones are tuned flat for incredibly accurate audio monitoring across an extended frequency range. The studio experience is enhanced with superior sound isolation and swiveling earcups for convenient one-ear monitoring, and professional-grade earpad and headband material provides exceptional durability and comfort. The collapsible design offers space-saving portability and storage, and the headphones come with two detachable cables (a 1.2m-3m coiled cable and 3m straight cable). Engineered with pro-grade materials and robust construction, the M40x excels in professional studio tracking and mixing, as well as DJ monitoring.

ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphones

The original ATH-M50 has been praised by leading audio engineers and journalists worldwide, and the ATH-M50x features the exact same coveted sonic signature as the original, with the addition of refined earpads and three detachable cables (a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable). From the large aperture drivers to sound isolating earcups and robust construction, the M50x provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio applications, including recording, broadcast, DJ, live sound and personal listening. The ATH-M50x is available in black (ATH-M50x) and white (ATH-M50xWH).

ATH-M20x Professional Monitor Headphones

The ATH-M20x headphones are a great introduction to A-T’s critically acclaimed M-Series line. Modern design and high-quality materials combine to deliver a comfortable listening experience, with enhanced audio and effective isolation. These headphones are an excellent choice for tracking and mixing. The ATH-M20x features a convenient single-side cable exit with a permanently attached 3m cable.

The ATH-PACK4 and ATH-PACK5 Studio Headphone Packs are now available.

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.