AZilPix Studio.One Virtual Camera System Wins Big at NAB 2017

Studio.One, the ground-breaking virtual camera system from AZilPix, picked up two major broadcast industry awards while making its debut at NAB 2017. These included a prestigious IABM Game Changer Award 2017 in the Acquisition & Production category and a Best of Show Award from TV Technology Magazine.

In summing up their decision to award AzilPix, judges for the IABM Game Changer Award 2017 said it offered an ‘exceptional feature set with significant reduction in cost of production as well’.

They added: “In today’s world of remote control, this product produces the ‘Mother of All Features!’ It will be seen in EVERY production for many years to come. Directly from the storyboard to live action.”

Jan Eveleens, CEO of Axon Digital Design which is a founding partner in AzilPix and the company’s broadcast sales and support channel, says, “We are honoured to win these awards and delighted that both sets of judges recognised the enormous potential of AzilPix Studio.One. With this camera system programme makers, especially those on tight budgets, can capture and stream broadcast quality content and have endless creative possibilities when it comes to deciding how they want their programmes to look. By generating multiple ‘virtual’ cameras from a single physical camera and by using wide angle lenses, Studio.One ensures that no aspect of a live event is ever missed.”

Developed by a partnership of Belgian academics and established international broadcast technology manufacturers, Studio.One employs cost-effective, ultra-high resolution cameras with wide angle and/or fish eye lenses to capture every aspect of a live event from multiple angles. The system is designed to integrate into a traditional or IP broadcast environment and blend seamlessly with Virtual Reality video production, making it ideal for remote internet or broadcast live productions such as music concerts, sports events, church services and conferences.

For more information about AzilPix, please visit www.azilpix.com

About AZilPix

AZilPix is a spin-off company of Hasselt University in Belgium and iMinds, founded by Jan Looijmans (CEO), Philippe Bekaert (video capture and processing engine), Michel Dewolf (integration and interfacing), AXON (headquarters, broadcast sales and support) and Carrosserie Akkermans. Studio.One is the result of know-how gained in 15 years of research and development supported by the European Commission, FWO and VLAIO. For further information visit www.azilpix.com