Magewell Wins Two Prestigious Awards for USB Capture Plus Family

May 8, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: Magewell is proud to announce that the company's new USB Capture Plus family of plug-and-play, external video capture devices was honored as the winner of two coveted industry awards during the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The USB Capture Plus series received NewBay's Best of Show Award, presented by Digital Video magazine, and a 2017 Video Innovation Award (VIA) from the British Columbia Professional Videographers Association (BCPVA).

NewBay's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in Digital Video, read by thousands of video professionals in the United States, around the world and online. Digital Video magazine offers technology-focused editorial, in-depth reviews, expert guidance and tutorials alongside editorial that follows the creative process, examines project challenges and showcases compelling work.

"The products nominated for the Best of Show program, now in its fourth year, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best," said NewBay Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb.

The BCPVA's annual Video Innovation Awards are bestowed upon companies who have released new products that are game-changers for corporate and event video producers. The awards were presented during the NAB Show by BCPVA delegates Shawn Lam and Michael Rendulic.

"The Magewell USB Capture Plus family of HD and 4K capture devices were selected for a 2017 BCPVA Video Innovation Award because this product line's features, performance, innovation and value demonstrate Magewell's understanding of the needs of corporate and event video producers from both technical and business standpoints," said Lam, who is also a frequent contributor to the Streaming Media Producer website and Streaming Media magazine.

Magewell's USB Capture Plus devices enable all types of computers including laptops to capture professional video and audio signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface. Featuring a driver-free design and automatic input detection for true plug-and-play operation, the devices support Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems and offer broad compatibility with popular live streaming, encoding, live production, collaboration, video conferencing, medical imaging and lecture capture software.

Three HD models and two 4K configurations provide a flexible choice of input connectivity (HDMI, SDI or DVI) and capture resolution (up to 4096x2160). All five models include FPGA-based video processing, providing high-quality deinterlacing, up/down conversion and image controls while maximizing host system CPU availability for third-party software. The included USB Capture Utility software gives users extensive control of capture parameters, video processing settings and advanced functions.

"We are excited to receive these two prestigious honors for our new USB Capture Plus family," said Fei Ma, Chief Technical Officer at Magewell. "Our product philosophy revolves around paying close attention to the needs of our target markets, and the USB Capture Plus series was designed to provide a cost-effective, feature-rich and easy-to-use solution for users' immediate and upcoming requirements in the evolving production landscape. Being recognized with these accolades by both industry experts and working professionals is a testament to our success in meeting these goals."

About Magewell -- Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of audio and video processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding technical support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its capture devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video and audio applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, machine vision, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.