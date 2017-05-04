BroadStream Doubles Down on Support and Service

ATLANTA -- May 4, 2017 -- BroadStream Solutions Inc., one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the broadcast space, announced today that it will realign internal resources to support dramatic growth expected in the Americas and Asia. The move is in keeping with BroadStream's culture of service and concerted continuous-improvement effort modeled after companies outside the broadcast industry.

Coming on the heels of the most productive NAB Show in the company's history, the realignment includes the opening of a 24/7 "follow-the-sun" support center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that increases the degree of support BroadStream can offer. With the new center, all BroadStream customers can get high-level support when they need it most, no matter where they are in the world or what time it is.

In addition, the BroadStream leadership team has assigned key executives to a special task force to focus on exceeding customer expectations in terms of quality of service, on-time delivery, and return on investment. The task force includes representatives from key functions such as marketing, project management, engineering, and sales.

"We continue to demonstrate our ability to react quickly to customers' needs and to respond rapidly to significant growth in key territories. And even though we've gotten plenty of positive feedback from our customers, we believe we can always do better," said David Bowes, BroadStream president and CEO. "The BroadStream team remains committed to delivering on the promise of excellence in products, processes, and people. I have the utmost confidence in this task force to improve upon product development, sales operations, and project delivery for our customers."

About BroadStream Solutions Inc.

BroadStream's playout software is designed, delivered, and supported to bring peace of mind in the broadcast industry. Looking forward, the next five to 10 years will be completely different from the last. Every broadcaster's ROI will stand or fall based on the agility and service-culture of the software company it chooses as a partner. BroadStream is the best-equipped partner for the fast-changing and unpredictable future of the broadcast industry because of its agile and service-focused culture.

