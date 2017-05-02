Bittree 12G+ Video Patchbays Win Trio of Prestigious Industry Accolades at 2017 NAB Show

Glendale, CA – May 2, 2017 – Bittree – a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and data patching systems –has been honored with three Best of Show Awards from NewBay Media for the company’s new 12G+ Mini-WECO Coaxial Video Patchbay. Reflecting the innovative 12G+ solution’s significance and benefits across multiple professional markets, Bittree was presented with the awards at the 2017 NAB Show from diverse NewBay publications TV Technology (the digital television authority, serving the broadcast, cable, production, post production, business and new media markets), Sound & Video Contractor (the definitive technical resource for A/V integrators, contractors, dealers and consultants), and Government Video (a resource for federal, military, state and local government media professionals).

Extending Bittree’s hallmarks of design excellence and trusted reliability to next-generation video infrastructures, the 12G+ Mini-WECO Coaxial Video Patchbay delivers high-bandwidth performance for SD-SDI, HD-SDI, UHD-SDI, HDR, 4K and 8K single-link video applications. Eliminating the cumbersome quad-link connectivity commonly used for 4K signal transport, Bittree’s 12G+ video patching systems enable reliable handling of 4K over a single 12Gb/s link, dramatically simplifying cabling for studio, master control, A/V system and mobile production deployments while quadrupling the number of channels each unit can handle.

Precision-engineered to exceed the requirements of SMPTE 292M, 424M, ST2081-1 and ST2082-1 technical standards, Bittree’s 12G+ video patchbays offer 75-ohm impedance with low return loss and support data rates up to 48Gb/s. Ringing out at 24GHz, the future-friendly 12G+ Mini-WECO patchbays provide a tremendous amount of clean headroom not only for 4K, but also 8K, HDR and higher-bit rate applications.

“We designed our 12G+ series to provide industry-leading performance for both the current and future needs of demanding broadcast, production and A/V environments, and we’re thrilled that its advantages have been recognized with these prestigious awards,” said Ari Baron, general manager at Bittree. “Winning three Best of Show Awards is a testament not only to the wide-reaching benefits of our products, but also to the efforts of Bittree’s talented team. I’d like to thank both the NewBay judges and our dedicated employees.”

NewBay’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry experts and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. Winners receive an award for display and will be featured the corresponding publications. All nominated products, winning or not, are also featured in the special Best of Show Awards Program Guide to be distributed in digital form after the convention.

“The products nominated for the Best of Show program, now in its fourth year, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best,” said NewBay Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb.

For more information about Bittree and the 12G+ Mini-WECO Coaxial Video Patchbay, please visit www.bittree.com.

About Bittree:

Established in 1978, Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patchbays and patch panels that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Tailored for use in the post-production, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree’s patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company’s patching products are designed, assembled, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, California. Bittree is an active member of industry trade organizations NAB (National Association of Broadcasters), NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), and SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers). For more information, please visitwww.bittree.com.