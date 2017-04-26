Riedel MediorNet MultiViewer App Adds Decentralized Multiviewing Capabilities to MediorNet Ecosystem

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 24, 2017 -- Bringing even more versatility to Riedel MediorNet's decentralized network approach to signal transport, routing, and processing, the MediorNet MultiViewer will make its debut at the 2017 NAB Show. MediorNet MultiViewer is a virtual multiviewer app based on MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution hardware and designed to work within the MediorNet network. Extending the capabilities of hardware through the use of software apps has been an ongoing theme at Riedel, starting with the company's app-driven SmartPanel, introduced two years ago.

"A fundamental benefit of a decentralized signal network is the ability to put signal inputs and outputs where they are needed rather than at a large, monolithic router that requires additional cabling," said Dr. Lars Höhmann, Product Manager at Riedel Communications. "These benefits apply to the MediorNet MultiViewer as well, since the MultiViewer hardware can be placed anywhere while leveraging the network for sources. In addition, integrating the MultiViewer into the MediorNet ecosystem removes an extra layer of gear and complexity."

Each single MediorNet MultiViewer engine can access any MediorNet input signal and process up to 18 signals. These signals can be placed flexibly onto four physical screens or routed to any destination within the MediorNet system and output at alternative locations. The MultiViewer device provides local signal inputs and outputs to offer further connectivity options, such as playing out the virtual MultiViewer screens locally on the device.

The MediorNet MultiViewer has a rich yet easy-to-use toolbox of powerful processing features, including flexible scaling, positioning, the ability to incorporate graphics (such as logos and background images), and special "widgets" -- tallies, under-monitor displays, audio level meters, and several clocks and counters. Clocks can be analog or digital and can reference system time or timecode, with the timecode derived manually or from LTC or NTP. Finally, up to 20 distributed system counters can be established within a single network, and any counter widget can reference any one of the system counters. All of these functions are controllable via the Ember+ control protocol. In addition, tallies and under-monitor displays can be controlled via TSL 5.0.

The MediorNet MultiViewer features easy and intuitive configuration in a single view through a convenient drag-and-drop editor. A capability called "Net Configurations" is new to the market and allows users to store configurations in network-wide storage rather than on local devices. This feature also permits the easy transfer of configurations from network-wide storage to a particular device and is fully supported through the MediorWorks configuration software and Ember+. Predefined layouts and templates support quick designs and can be manipulated both online and offline.

