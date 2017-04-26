ChyronHego Introduces Click Effects PRIME

LAS VEGAS -- April 23, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show today, ChyronHego introduced Click Effects PRIME, a highly integrated, turnkey graphics authoring solution for live arena- and stadium-based A/V presentations. Click Effects PRIME unites the advanced authoring, rendering, and data binding power of ChyronHego's renowned PRIME graphics ecosystem with the industry-leading arena graphics generation and custom digital display control of the Click Effects CrossFire and Blaze solutions.

"For over two decades, Click Effects solutions have dominated digital graphics workflows and A/V content delivery at high-profile live sports and entertainment events. At the heart of these workflows are CrossFire and Blaze, deployed at many of the world's most prestigious stadiums and arenas," said Jesper Gawell, chief marketing officer, ChyronHego.

He added, "Since acquiring Click Effects less than a year ago, we've been privileged to leverage the vast industry experience and know-how of the Click Effects team to take the CrossFire and Blaze technologies to the next level and deliver a fully integrated ChyronHego solution. The result, which we're proudly showcasing at NAB, is Click Effects PRIME -- easily the most versatile and powerful venue graphics platform available today."

Click Effects CrossFire offers graphics authoring tools for video and audio playback and replay, character generation, DVEs, and many other graphics capabilities, and Blaze is a robust system for controlling and managing multiple LED displays of different sizes at the same time or independently. Both solutions deliver cost-effective and operator-friendly capabilities through a consistent and intuitive user interface.

Click Effects PRIME creates a seamless integration of CrossFire and Blaze with ChyronHego's 64-bit, all-software PRIME rendering engine and authoring environment. This exposes users to powerful PRIME features such as real-time rendering of dynamic and data-bound 3D objects with tools such as shaders, lights, materials, and video texturing. Other expanded capabilities include the ability to create an infinite amount of custom, real-time wipe and displacement transitions for video and graphics, as well as real-time lights and reflections, real-time video mosaics, and four-point loop playback control for clips.

Hooks to ChyronHego's real-time player and ball-tracking products enable Click Effects PRIME users to create the same compelling play-by-play video analysis that viewers are accustomed to seeing on sports television broadcasts.

Not only can Click Effects PRIME seamlessly share complete templates built with other ChyronHego PRIME deployments, but the new platform also is fully backwards-compatible with graphics previously built with Blaze and CrossFire. This means users that are familiar with the CrossFire/Blaze user interface will need no additional training to begin using Click Effects PRIME.

Click Effects PRIME supports 4K video with very low latency on both inputs and outputs, with up to four channels of HD-SDI key/fill playout and up to eight channels of HD-SDI video playout. With up to eight HD-SDI video inputs, the solution supports mixed resolutions for all inputs and outputs. The solution also features real-time integration with ChyronHego's brand-new Live Assist Panels for user interface creation and scripting, as well as the Live Compositor software-based video switching system.

"With Click Effects PRIME, the overriding theme is integration -- with other CrossFire/Blaze graphics, other PRIME graphics, and other ChyronHego solutions including our new Live Assist Panels. By accessing Click Effects PRIME through the same GUI and workflows they've come to love from CrossFire and Blaze, users can supercharge their arena presentations with the graphics firepower for which PRIME is known," Gawell commented. "With sports fans paying a premium for tickets to live sports events, there is demand for an ever-more-sophisticated A/V experience once inside the stadium. With Click Effects PRIME, venue managers can build an in-arena experience that rivals anything viewers have ever seen on sports broadcasts."

More information about Click Effects PRIME and ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

