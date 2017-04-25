GameSoundCon 2017 Call for Speakers!

Seattle, WA – GameSoundCon, the premier conference for video game music and sound design, is lining up speakers for GameSoundCon 2017 on November 7 and 8 in Los Angeles, CA. As in previous years, GameSoundCon welcomes experts in their field to share their knowledge and expertise, and network with the attendees of the conference.

Being a speaker is a great way to raise one’s professional profile in the game sound industry as GameSoundCon is considered a gathering of the elite when it comes to Video Game Music and Sound Design. Speaking here is not only good career exposure, but also a great way to cultivate and share ideas, technology, and techniques to further the craft of game music and sound.

GameSoundCon accepts submissions on any topic directly related to game audio, from the compositional process and sound design to business and legal issues affecting game audio in any of the following session tracks:

Game Audio Pro

The Game Audio Pro track of GameSoundCon is for seasoned game audio professionals—game post morta, cutting edge issues in game music, sound design, business

The Game Audio Pro track of GameSoundCon is for seasoned game audio professionals—game post morta, cutting edge issues in game music, sound design, business Game Audio Essentials

Game Audio Essentials sessions are for those with experience in traditional music composition or sound design, but little or no experience working on games.

Game Audio Essentials sessions are for those with experience in traditional music composition or sound design, but little or no experience working on games. Game Audio Research

The Game Audio Research track is for academic or industry research on the study of interactive sound and music systems, sound synthesis, generative music, the study of game music (Ludomusicology) or other areas of research into interactive audio.

The Game Audio Research track is for academic or industry research on the study of interactive sound and music systems, sound synthesis, generative music, the study of game music (Ludomusicology) or other areas of research into interactive audio. Audio for Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality/Mixed Reality

This is a special "conference within a conference" focusing on audio for VR/AR/MR from tools and tech to creative/aesthetic or nuts-and-bolts production issues.

Submissions run through May 22. To submit, please create a PDF with the following:

Title of your talk A 2 paragraph abstract of your proposed talk A description of the audience takeaway-- what will attendees gain from attending this talk? A 1 paragraph bio. Include any prior speaking experience (GDC, AES, etc.)

Visit www.GameSoundCon.com/submissions for more information.

About GameSoundCon

GameSoundCon is a resource for sound designers and composers from Film, TV, music or other traditional media who are looking to widen their skills when it comes to composing music for games, and to game audio professionals who want to learn more about Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and other new areas of growth. The conference is held on November 7 & 8, 2017 in the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.