AJA Announces New KUMO CP2 Control Panel

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 24, 2017) --AJA Video Systems unveiled its new destination-oriented KUMO CP2 Control Panel for plug-and-play control of AJA’s complete line of compact KUMO SDI routers. Ideal for broadcast environments, it can be used in standalone or networked configurations for KUMO 6464, 3232, 1616 and 1604.

KUMO CP2 features 80 buttons and enables selection of up to 64 sources and 64 destinations on each of up to four KUMO routers in standalone mode or through a built-in GUI accessible from any web browser on the network. The affordable control panel is only 1.3 inches deep, easy to install, eliminates the need to use a Shift key on KUMO 1604, 1616 and 3232, and is backed by a five-year warranty.

“Broadcast facilities and OB trucks have come to rely on a standalone control panel to control our KUMO routers, so introducing a compact, new 2RU panel that supports KUMO 6464, 3232, 1616 and 1604 is a natural progression, and we’re thrilled to be showing KUMO CP2 at NAB,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby.

Pricing and Availability

KUMO CP2 will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $895. For more information, please visit: https://www.aja.com/products/kumo-cp2

About KUMO

Compact, robust and built for critical production environments, KUMO Compact SDI routers offer flexibility and quality that exceed SMPTE specifications at an unprecedented price. KUMO SDI routers are available in four configurations: KUMO 6464 supports 64 3G-SDI inputs and outputs, KUMO 3232 supports 32 3G-SDI inputs and outputs, KUMO 1616 supports 16-3G SDI inputs and outputs and KUMO 1604 supports 16 3G-SDI inputs and four 3G-SDI outputs.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

