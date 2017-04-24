Cinnafilm To Acquire Wohler's RadiantGrid Technology Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, APRIL 24, 2017 - Wohler Technologies, leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, announces that its RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform is being acquired by Cinnafilm, a global leader in innovative video optimization solutions for television, film and multimedia delivery. As a result of the agreement, intellectual property, products, and support contracts related to the RadiantGrid product platform will be integrated with Cinnafilm's own technology development to provide ongoing feature enhancements.

Currently using Wohler's RadiantGrid software platform as the processing framework for its Tachyon Wormhole system, Cinnafilm can now seamlessly deploy its technology to the RadiantGrid customer base.

"Cinnafilm has been partnering closely with Wohler for many years as a worldwide distributor of the Tachyon Wormhole appliance," said Lance Maurer, president and CEO, Cinnafilm. "Our collaboration with Wohler and the integral use of our Tachyon technology within its RadiantGrid platform made it an obvious and smart decision to acquire RadiantGrid and market it as our own."

Backed by its dedicated, skilled support and development team, Cinnafilm is committed to enhancing customer experiences with the RadiantGrid system. Wohler will be assisting Cinnafilm during a transitional period to ensure a smooth transferal of support and services for its valued customers with a goal of ensuring minimal to no impact to ongoing services. Further questions or inquiries can be sent to rgsupport@cinnafilm.com.

"With constantly developing standards and the rapid growth in new media distribution platforms, the transfer of the RadiantGrid technology to Cinnafilm will allow Wohler to concentrate on building next generation hardware and software tools within the signal monitoring space, while Cinnafilm focuses on providing world-class customer support and product development of RadiantGrid," says Mike Kelly, president and CEO, Wohler.

About Cinnafilm

Cinnafilm, Inc. is a global leader in innovative video optimization solutions for television, film, and multimedia delivery. Harnessing the unmatched compute power of modern graphics cards, Cinnafilm's patented, 100% file-based software solutions are true game changers in the field of high-quality image processing. Cinnafilm software is in use today at many of the world's premier, forward-thinking studios and networks, solving a wide variety of very complex imaging problems including, but not limited to: restoration and bitrate optimization; noise removal and texture-matching for digital cinema and film; and automatic retiming and standards conversions within real-time transcode workflows.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Creating the first in-rack audio monitoring product over 30 years ago, Wohler Technologies continues to develop critical pieces of signal monitoring technology. Adapting to the evolving standards and needs of modern professionals, the company is a leader in providing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced audio, video and data monitoring including powerful Audio and Video over IP capabilities. Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring for a developing range of signal types, such as Dante, Ravenn/AES67, MPEG2/4 TSoIP, MPEG2/4 TSoASI, UHD/4K and SMPTE 2022-6.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

