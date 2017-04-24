SyncBac PRO Combined With GoPro's Autopano Video Pro Software Gives Virtual Reality a Streamlined Postproduction Workflow

WORCESTER, U.K. -- April 19, 2017 -- Timecode Systems has worked closely with GoPro, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GPRO) Kolor team to assist with the implementation of a new timecode sync feature into its Autopano(R) Video Pro stitching software. By sharing and combining their technology areas, the two companies have developed a unique virtual reality (VR) workflow solution that delivers the efficiency benefits of professional standard timecode synchronisation to VR and 360 filming.

Time-aligning files from the multiple cameras in a 360 VR rig can be a manual and time-consuming process if there is no easy synchronisation point, especially when synchronising with separate audio. Visually timecode-slating cameras is a disruptive manual process, and using the clap of a slate (or another visual or audio cue) as a sync marker can be unreliable when it comes to the edit process.

The new sync feature, included in the version 3.0 update to Autopano Video Pro, incorporates full support for MP4 timecode generated by Timecode Systems' products. The solution is compatible with a whole range of custom, multicamera VR rigs, includes rigs using GoPro's HERO4 cameras with SyncBac PRO for timecode, and also other camera models using alternative Timecode Systems products. This gives VR filmmakers the freedom to shoot creatively and efficiently, without being constrained by labourious manual processes, safe in the knowledge that every camera in the rig is shooting in frame-level synchronisation. Whether filming using a two-camera GoPro HERO4 rig or 24 cameras in a 360 array creating resolution as high as 32K, the solution syncs with the same efficiency.

The end results are media files that can now be automatically timecode aligned in Autopano Video Pro at the push of a button, offering a new way for professional VR content producers to significantly streamline the capture and postproduction of 360 video.

"We're giving VR camera operators the confidence that they can start and stop recording all day long without the hassle of having to disturb filming to manually slate cameras; that's the understated benefit of timecode," said Paul Bannister, chief science officer of Timecode Systems Limited. "Our VR solution offers massive time-saving benefits in the edit suite and minimises disruptions to the creative filming process -- something everyone from camera operators to the on-screen talent will appreciate. This a win-win situation: a win for artists, producers, and DOPs, and a win for postproduction."

By working together to integrate their solutions, Timecode Systems and GoPro's Kolor team have created a highly efficient and professional VR sync solution that will not only save time, but also significantly increase the opportunity to widen the application of VR filming in film and broadcast productions. For example, there is now scope to extend the solution beyond the VR rig, to synchronise 360 video with standard video content and also any separately recorded timecoded audio.

"To create high-quality VR output using multiple cameras to capture high-quality spherical video isn't enough; the footage that is captured needs to be stitched together as simply as possible -- with ease, speed, and accuracy, whatever the camera rig," said Alexandre Jenny, senior director of Immersive Media Solutions at GoPro. "Anyone who has produced 360 video will understand the difficulties involved in relying on a clap or visual cue to mark when all the cameras start recording to match up video for stitching. To solve that issue, either you use an integrated solution like GoPro Omni" with a pixel-level synchronisation, or now you have the alternative to use accurate timecode metadata from SyncBac PRO in a custom, scalable multicamera rig. It makes the workflow much easier for professional VR content producers. It's very exciting for us to offer solutions that give such significant and immediate benefits to our users."

Timecode Systems is part of the GoPro Developer Program, and the SyncBac PRO is a verified "Works with GoPro" product.

About GoPro, Inc.

GoPro, Inc. makes it easy for people to self-capture and share engaging, immersive photo and video content of life's most meaningful experiences. Our active and passionate customers create and share quality GoPro content which virally drives awareness and demand for our products.

GoPro has enabled the world to capture and share its passions, and, in turn, the world is helping GoPro become one of the most exciting and aspirational companies of our time.

For more information, visit gopro.com.

About Timecode Systems

Timecode Systems designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software solutions that make it easier to capture, log, search, and synchronise content captured during multicamera film and television shoots and 360-degree virtual reality (VR) filming. Whether for filming using one camera in a studio, multiple cameras on location, a whole army of wearables or minicams, or GoPro cameras rigged for VR, Timecode Systems products work together to offer production teams a cohesive wireless workflow solution for syncing video and audio, sharing metadata, and remotely controlling devices via the free multiplatform BLINK Hub app.

More information about Timecode Systems can be found at www.timecodesystems.com and www.syncbac.com.

GoPro, HERO, KOLOR, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2017 GoPro, Inc. All rights reserved.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/TimecodeSystems_SyncBac-PRO.png

Photo Caption: Timecode Systems SyncBac PRO

