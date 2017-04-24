AJA Launches Ki Pro Ultra Plus with 4-Channel HD Recording and HDMI 2.0 Support

AJA Video Systems today announced Ki Pro Ultra Plus, introducing 1, 2, 3 or 4-channel simultaneous HD recording up to 1080 50/60p, and full HDMI 2.0 (up to 12-bit capture and output) for 4K/UltraHD workflows.

The new Ki Pro Ultra Plus is ideal for recording multi-cam shoots in HD multi-channel mode, and 4K/UltraHD recording and playback in single-channel mode. Ki Pro Ultra Plus is housed in a compact, easy-to-operate, standalone 2RU half-rack and has broad I/O flexibility and connectivity options including 3G-SDI, HDMI 2.0 and optional fiber connections. Ki Pro Ultra Plus captures pristine 4K/UltraHD and HD video to widely accepted production codecs including Apple ProRes and Avid DNxHD MXF.

Four channels of HD can be recorded simultaneously as Apple ProRes files, each with different compression profiles as desired, to robust AJA Pak 1000 SSD media. Ki Pro Ultra Plus includes the proven Ki Protect technology, ensuring that in the event of power failure or inadvertent withdrawal of a Pak Drive, recently recorded footage is always secure. All four channels can be displayed on Ki Pro Ultra Plus’s LCD screen as a quad-split during capture for confidence monitoring, as well as the ability to output the quad-split over HDMI, SDI, and even on the integrated browser-based web UI during capture.

“What sets Ki Pro Ultra Plus apart is the combination of multi-channel HD recording, 4K recording and playback, full HDMI 2.0 support, a full featured web-based UI for control and configuration, and Ki Protect, providing peace of mind on all productions,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Our Ki Pro family is one of our most popular product lines and this latest addition adds some of the most requested customer features.”

Ki Pro Ultra Plus Features:

-- Flexible HD recording options: 1, 2, 3 or 4-channel HD recording at up to 1080 60p with independent ProRes codec profile support for each channel.

-- 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD recording to Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD MXF.

-- HDMI 2.0 support allows for full 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 capture and output at up to 4K/UltraHD 60fps.

--12-bit support on input for Apple ProRes 4444 and ProRes 4444 XQ encoding and HDMI 2.0 input and output.

-- Built-in Ki Protect ensures recordings aren’t lost in a power failure.

-- Broad video connectivity including fiber cages, 3G-SDI and HDMI 2.0.

-- Multi-channel audio support via embedded SDI or HDMI, AES/EBU and Analog.

-- WebUI enables remote monitoring, control and deployment on the field or in the studio via a standard web-browser.

-- Compact 2RU high, half-rack width form factor.

-- Records to reliable and rugged AJA Pak SSD media, with options for recording to eSATA.

-- Includes AJA’s renowned 3-year international warranty.

Pricing and Availability

Ki Pro Ultra Plus will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $3995. AJA’s Pak SSD media is compatible with Ki Pro Ultra Plus and available as: AJA Pak256 $495, AJA Pak512 $995, AJA Pak1000 $1495. For more information about Ki Pro Ultra Plus, please visit: https://www.aja.com/products/ki-pro-ultra-plus .

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

