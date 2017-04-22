FSR Signs on as Founding Member of APEx Advocate Program

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, has signed on as a founding member of InfoComm’s APEx Advocate Program. The program is comprised of companies supporting systems integrators and dealers that have demonstrated their commitment to technical excellence and outstanding service by earning the InfoComm International® AV Provider of Excellence (APEx) designation.

The InfoComm Audiovisual Providers of Excellence (APEx) designation is earned by meeting key markers of industry excellence that include: collaborating with clients to properly assess their needs; providing clear designs; making sure staff is trained and current in all industry and manufacturers certifications; ensuring installations perform to expectations; and offering world-class customer service.

“The APEx Program successfully recognizes systems integrators, consultants, and dealers who represent the ‘gold standard’ of AV service providers and follow industry best practices and standards developed by InfoComm International,” explains George V. Fournier, Jr. CTS, FSR Senior Sales Engineer. “As a manufacturer, FSR is proud to support our consultants and dealers in their quest to earn this badge of excellence and provide their end-users with superior solutions.”

The APEx Advocate program gives manufacturers the opportunity to support APEx designated systems integrators through promotional consideration, outreach and preferential services. Advocates have a vested interest in promoting designees in their marketing and training efforts because they benefit when their products are integrated correctly and adhere to the highest possible standards. Fournier added, “When designed and installed correctly, service calls and equipment returns are reduced. It’s a ‘win-win’ situation for manufacturers, consultants, integrators, and customers alike.”

”FSR has long been an valued supporter of InfoComm and an integral member of the AV industry,” says Betsy Jaffe, Senior Vice President of Member Services, InfoComm International. “The company’s involvement with the APEx Advocate program is further proof of FSR’s commitment to industry quality and exceptional AV experiences.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

About InfoComm International

InfoComm International® is the global trade association representing the commercial audiovisual and information communications industries. Established in 1939, InfoComm has more than 5,400 members, representing over 70,000 AV professionals worldwide, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, independent consultants, programmers, rental and staging companies, end users and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. InfoComm International is the leading resource for AV standards, market research and news. Its training, certification and education programs set a standard of excellence for AV professionals. InfoComm International is the founder of InfoComm, the largest annual conference and exhibition for AV buyers and sellers in the Western Hemisphere. InfoComm also produces trade shows in China, Europe, India, Latin America and the Middle East. Additional information is available at www.infocomm.org .

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising • Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv