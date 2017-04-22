New Alliance of Experts Launches to Focus on Business Growth for Clientele

Nyack, NY • The Desert Moon Alliance, a network of industry professionals, each with decades of experience helping companies in Broadcast, M&E and Pro AV grow and thrive, has launched to offer clients a path to increased brand awareness and profitability. Adopting a concept that departs from traditional consulting practices, the team of specialists provides a modular approach, allowing clients to choose, and pay for, only those services needed.

The group, founded by Harriet Diener, president of Desert Moon Communications; John O’Keefe, managing director of BroadcastPro; and Catrin Beck, president of GARAWEN Business Consulting, is united in the belief that there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach, and tailors strategies to meet each client’s specific goals. Desert Moon Alliance has offices in Nyack, NY and Burbank, CA, servicing both nationwide and international clients, ranging from start-ups to established organizations.

The Desert Moon Alliance specializes in business success; offering all the elements companies need to increase their visibility and accomplishments, including: business analysis, marketing, public relations, content creation, trade show support, social media, advertising, design & branding, channel and distribution optimization, and even business development and recruiting services. With one phone call, or one email, clients can engage with industry professionals skilled and infinitely experienced in accelerating sales, increasing visibility, strengthening brand identity, or growing an organization’s team. But the Alliance doesn’t stop there; the team’s reach includes numerous European partners skilled in regional culture and business practices to satisfy even the most global ambitions.

“I’ve been providing PR and advertising services in the broadcast and AV industries for nearly 25 years and recently added design and branding to the mix,” explained Diener. “But, though I really believe PR and advertising are valuable components for a company to grow, I recognize the need for clients to identify where their business fits in the global marketplace, and to determine what sort of team they need to successfully sell and manage their solutions. I am beyond delighted to partner with Catrin, a marketing guru who embraces the symbiotic relationship between PR and marketing, and John, whose incredible network of industry contacts allows him to identify the absolutely ideal candidates to make it all work.”

O’Keefe added, “Of course, not every company will need every service, but that’s the whole point of the Alliance. Choose one, choose all. We’re here to provide a one-stop shop that gets the professional or professionals on board that can fast track a company to reaching its goals. We don’t know of any other organizations doing that.”

Alliance members all note that they share a work ethic that puts the client first. “We don’t see ourselves (just) as consultants and service providers, but as part of our client’s team,” according to Beck. “We treat clients as partners and their companies as our own, always seeking to uncover new and improved ideas and strategies to further their growth, but always sensitive to their budget and bottom line. We’re committed to delivering what we promise, providing exceptional service, and getting the job done, beyond expectations. It’s as simple as that.”

The Desert Moon Alliance will all be at NAB and can be reached at: growth@desertmoonalliance.com or +1-914-263-0613.

Find out more at: www.desertmoonalliance.com

