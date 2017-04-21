FSR Announces PWB-FR-450 Wall Box Now Shipping

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is announcing that its PWB-FR-450 Wall Box is now shipping. This larger-capacity expansion to the company’s popular PWB Wall Box family of products is the fire rated and UL approved version of the Company’s popular PWB-450.

Protected in rugged, 14-gauge steel, the PWB-FR-450 is the only fire rated wall box in the infrastructure industry. It can accommodate Crestron DM-RMC-4K-SCALER-C receiver/ room controller or 4 AC outlets and 4 single gang compartments. Additionally, it is designed for walls that require more opening than is allowed by code, and this unique wall box eliminates the need for constructing double walls. Complying with code, the PWB-FR-450 allows users to hang flat screens with plenty of room for all in-wall connections.

“FSR has been growing our extremely popular line of Project Wall Boxes over the past few years, continuously adding new models that offer users more options than ever before,” says company president Jan Sandri. “Our PWB-FR-450 Wall Box is truly a one-of-a-kind solution, as the only fire-rated wall box in the infrastructure industry. This is a rugged, fire-rated solution that offers users three pre-wired AC outlets, removable internal brackets to accommodate larger devices, and a simple installation process. We are thrilled to announce that it’s now shipping.”

With a long list of applications that includes hospitals, airports, hotels, conference halls, shopping malls, concert halls and other types of gathering centers, the PWB-FR-450 allows larger interfaces or equipment to be mounted behind a display or in any other custom installation. Integrated within the cover and its mounting frame is the proper Fire Resistive Intumescent Material, providing up to 60 minutes of protection. When closed, the PWB’s cover is flush to the wall allowing a display to be mounted as close as the surface will allow. The cover is ventilated top and bottom to provide convection cooling and there is a cable exit slot to pass cables from the interior of the box to a display. The covers are available in white and black.

Inside the PWB-FR-450 are three pre-wired AC outlets and four single gang-mounting brackets. These brackets can be removed to provide space to mount larger devices. Behind each bracket is a 3⁄4” and a 1” – 1 1⁄2” concentric knockout which provides ample wiring flexibility and easy installation.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions.

FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.



