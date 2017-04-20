EditShare Connects with AWS Elemental at NAB 2017

Las Vegas, NV — April 20, 2017 —EditShare is taking its integration with Amazon one step further this NAB 2017, showcasing a combined EditShare-AWS Elemental production workflow on EditShare booth (SL9716) and Amazon booth (SU2202). Designed to manage any size and scale of production, the end-to-end hybrid cloud workflow is comprised of EditShare Flow production asset management (PAM), EditShare XStream EFS 450 enterprise scale-out shared storage and Amazon Elastic Transcoder. The EditShare PAM and scale-out infrastructure provides key workflow governance and automation for ingest, storage, collaborative editing with Avid Media Composer, Adobe® Premiere® and other NLEs, and preparation for distribution, while AWS Elemental’s transcode technology leverages its scale-out cloud technology for managing mass conversions to deliver to multiple distribution platforms quickly and efficiently. The integration aptly supports the ebb and flow of productions with enterprise-ready solutions in a hybrid, pay-as-you-go cloud model that keeps financial and system resources in check.

Attendees can book a private demonstration with an EditShare expert (booth SL9716) to learn more about this integration and how EditShare-AWS Elemental solutions can help at: http://www.editshare.com/book-nab-demo.

Flow – The Ultimate Production Control

The expansive Flow PAM solution adds an intelligence layer to EditShare XStream EFS shared storage solutions, offering extensive content indexing, search and automation capabilities to productions. The open platform also integrates a wide range of third-party solutions, including Quality Control (QC) and file transfer systems, connecting production and post processes for greater oversight of important media processes.

XStream EFS – On-Premise Scale-Out Infrastructure

The premium XStream EFS storage platform is a powerful, distributed, scale-out file system combined with a highly resilient architecture, specifically developed for media intensive workflows. It’s designed from the ground up to support large-scale workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K and beyond. Whether a one-node or multi-node system, every XStream EFS model supports media sharing and collaborative editing with non-linear editing applications such as Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro X, Grass Valley Edius and EditShare Lightworks, and can easily be expanded to increase capacity and bandwidth. For ease of use and administration, all XStream EFS systems present a single namespace, regardless of the system size. And unlike many SAN storage solutions, the performance of XStream EFS does not decrease as storage use increases. Its continual optimal performance and outstanding reliability are backed by RAID 6 technology.

AWS Elemental – Transcoding in the Cloud

AWS Elemental’s media transcoding solution manages all aspects of the media transcoding process transparently and automatically. There’s no need to administer software, scale hardware, tune performance or otherwise manage transcoding of infrastructure. Amazon Elastic Transcoder also provides transcoding presets for popular output formats.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

