Pluto TV Invites Viewers to 'Get High' on 4:20 via its THC Channel

Free online-video network Pluto TV is streaming a host of cannabis-related programming in its internet-delivery orbit all day for 4:20 via its dedicated THC channel. The channel regularly features programming such as documentaries, live music, movies and television shows.Pluto TV’s free, over-the-top TV-like service streams a hand-picked lineup of more than 100 channels in partnership with TV networks, movie studios, publishers and digital media companies - blending traditional with digital all in a lean-back experience.Pluto TV’s THC channel programming scheduled for 4:20 includes, "420: The Documentary," "Biography Hunter S Thompson," "Just For Laughs: Cheech and Chong: Puff Puff Laugh," "Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap," "The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled," "Reefer Madness" and "Led Zeppelin: Dazed & Confused."LA-based Pluto TV, which has six million users, is available in the living room (Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Smart TVs including Vizio, Hisense, and Sony, and gaming consoles including PlayStation), on the go (apps for iOS, Android and Amazon) and at your fingertips on PCs, Macs or on the web at www.Pluto.TV.Pluto TV last fall announced $30 million in Series B funding, led by German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 with participation from Scripps Networks Interactive, Sallfort PrivatBank and others. As part of the investment, the company acquired Quazer, an OTT video startup focused on non-fiction programming serving German-speaking markets, from ProSiebenSat.1.Other Pluto TV investors include USVP, Sky, Luminari Capital, Chicago Ventures, Terry Semel’s Windsor Media and UTA.