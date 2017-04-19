AJA Announces Support for Latest Adobe Premiere Pro CC Spring Release Including Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR Workflows

- New AJA Desktop Software v13 for KONA 4, Io 4K and KONA IP Brings Support for HLG Playout and JPEG 2000 Workflows to Adobe Premiere Pro -

Grass Valley, CA (April 19, 2017) -- AJA Video Systems today announced support for exciting new HDR and JPEG 2000 workflows with the new spring releases of Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, part of Adobe Creative Cloud®. AJA’s new Desktop Software v13 brings new HDR support, which will enable HLG playout from Adobe Premiere Pro with the AJA KONA 4 desktop I/O card or an AJA Io 4K Thunderbolt enabled I/O device. Additionally, AJA’s next-generation KONA IP desktop card and new optional firmware, support uncompressed input from JPEG 2000 streams, and real time encoding of JPEG 2000 streams from Adobe Premiere Pro. Both of these workflows will be demonstrated at NAB, April 24-27 at the AJA booth (SL2505) in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

New support for HLG affords Adobe PremierePro editors using AJA’s KONA 4 or Io 4K hardware more flexibility when working with HDR material. HLG is the latest HDR format that is gaining wide industry acceptance. Now KONA 4 and Io 4K users can accurately monitor in HDR while using the powerful new workflow tools within Premiere Pro.

The new JPEG 2000 firmware license option for KONA IP enables real time input and output from and to JPEG 2000, encoded within an MPEG 2 transport stream. Adobe Premiere Pro editors using KONA IP will now have the ability to participate within IP-based JPEG 2000 workflows and connect around the globe with AIMS Broadcast IP interoperability compliance.

“AJA has been a long-standing provider of reliable and flexible companion I/O hardware for our video solutions,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for professional video at Adobe. “We’re excited that AJA is introducing technology updates that will help our users make the transition to HDR and IP-based workflows.”

“Adobe is a leader supporting advanced video workflows, and the addition of support for HLG enables a seamless path to HDR for Premiere Pro editors,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “AJA has also been an early supporter of IP-based post and broadcast ecosystems, and we’re pleased to offer JPEG 2000 capture and playout from Premiere Pro with our KONA IP cards.”

New Desktop Software v13 featuring support for HLG playout from Premiere Pro will be available as a free download from AJA’s support page soon. Optional JPEG 2000 license support for KONA IP will sell for $250 US MSRP with an availability date to be announced soon.

About KONA IP

KONA IP is desktop video and audio I/O for professional IP based workflows, including TR-01 compliant JPEG 2000. KONA IP is the next generation of AJA’s industry leading KONA line of PCIe capture and playback cards that also support HDR10 and HLG. KONA IP works with a wide range of professional video and audio software, plus with AJA's Control Room, supports robust SDK tools used by leading third party content creation applications.

About KONA 4

KONA 4 is a powerful 8-lane PCIe 2.0 video and audio desktop I/O solution. It boasts unparalleled features for handling everything from SD to HD, 2K and 4K, HDR10 and HLG with full 10-bit 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 sampling for fantastic image clarity.

About Io 4K

Io 4K is AJA’s capture and output device offering a full set of professional video and audio connectivity with support for the latest 4K and UltraHD devices and High Frame Rate workflows. The power of Thunderbolt 2 enables Io 4K to handle a wide range of formats from SD to HD, UHD, full 4K, HDR10, and HLG over both SDI and HDMI and support 4K frame rates up to 50p/60p.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

