Pixel Power launches new technology platforms at NAB and welcomes acceptance of industry wide SMPTE ST2110

“Unified video-over-IP standards are the way forward. Pixel Power has been a dedicated member of SMPTE for three decades and has been contributing and closely following the development of ST2110,” said Nick Wright, CTO of Pixel Power, speaking at a recent SMPTE UK meeting. “The success of SMPTE ST2110, with its global support from the AIMS Alliance, is the natural pathway to ensure that broadcast and media businesses around the world can finally take advantage of a common standard. It makes the transition to IP-based, virtualized workflows possible and practical.”

To support the move to software-defined, virtualized services, Pixel Power has developed its proven platforms to provide two modular systems, which in turn allow sophisticated graphics and automation solutions to be constructed.

GalliumTM Workflow Orchestration enables broadcasters to execute workflow tasks with media content. This enables a broadcaster to automate content to play out at selected times; automate the insertion or replacement of graphics, branding or logos; and prepare content packaging for the regionalisation or localisation of content according to business demands.

StreamMasterTM Media Processing enables broadcasters to execute processing functions to media content. Running on COTS hardware on premise, in a data centre or in the public cloud, StreamMaster Media Processing enables the authoring, transcoding, manipulation and rendering of sophisticated real-time 3D graphics and branding, alongside master control and content playout automation.

Gallium Workflow Orchestration and StreamMaster Media Processing enable broadcasters to take full advantage of the flexibility that virtualization offers, right down to the modular level. Alongside unrivalled technical and creative flexibility, Pixel Power has also introduced new licensing models to deliver the same complete flexibility in commercial terms. The new licensing schemes enable broadcasters to quickly adopt virtualization workflows by purchasing complete solutions or individual components on a pay-as-you-use or a pay-per-feature model; as perpetual licenses, or by time or by usage. As well as managing their transition to the IP world, broadcasters can use the flexible licensing to add functionality and even complete transmission chains just as they need them.

In partnership with AWS, Pixel Power will be demonstrating a complete premium channel playout platform at NAB, with live feeds, sophisticated graphics, master control and automation. This is typical of the sort of facilities that can be spun up and down at will thanks to the virtualized power of Gallium and StreamMaster.