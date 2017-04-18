DNF for “One-Button” Network Overrides

Northridge, Calif: Coordinating a rapid response network or station group-wide override for late breaking news can be an exercise in “herding cats.” Not so with DNF Controls. The award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces offers a simple, one-button solution via the company’s versatile GTP-32 Control Processor.

Many of the television industry’s household names use the DNF solution to do just that, advises Dan Fogel, the company’s chief technical officer. “Rather than coordinate a manual switchover by individually messaging each station, a single button-press at the network’s control hub can instantly override local affiliate programming. For groups that cover a wide geographic area, the GTP-32 can be configured by region or other relevant criteria; in addition, local affiliates can respond with an opt-out signal, for example, to stay with their own on-scene coverage.” DNF’s Universal Switch Panel (USP-3) is frequently paired as the user interface to make choosing the correct “per situation” configuration easier. “Used in combination, the GTP and USP are very powerful, yet easy to configure; no computer programmer needed-all the parameters can be set by menu-driven Browser interface,” Fogel added.

DNF’s GTP-32 Control Processor is flexible and highly configurable. It can manage and monitor equipment in the same room, on another floor, in another building, across town, or across the globe, and delivers reliability in any infrastructure environment, from simple to mission critical. The processor simplifies, scales, integrates and applies conditional operator control and monitoring over a wide range of broadcast and production equipment with protocol options including GPI/O, Serial, Ethernet, TCP/IP, UDP, SNMP, HTTP, and SCTE.

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been an innovator in the design and implementation of device control interfaces since 1990. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com

