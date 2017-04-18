Renewed Vision Introduces Multi-Function PVP3 Media Server at the 2017 NAB Show

Alpharetta, GA,April 18, 2017 —In its first two product generations, ProVideoPlayerwas heralded as a device that balances cost-efficiency witha powerful toolset for designing and delivering creative, visually exciting multi-screen video displays to enhance a location, event or experience. At the 2017 NAB Show, Renewed Vision will introduce PVP3 in booth N6517, and demonstrate the wide range of new features and capabilities that have been packed into this third-generation media server.

To further emphasize its more extensive media handling functionality for broadcast and multiple ProAV markets, Renewed Vision has re-christened the system PVP in advance of the launch.

“PVP has always been more than a simple device to play out video, but PVP3 truly elevates the product to a combination of a broadcast-quality media server, video processor and screen control system that retains its ease of use and cost-efficiency for all customers,” said Brad Weston, president, Renewed Vision.

The new PVP3 has a best-in-class video-processing engine capable of combining live and pre-recorded media in creative ways, while applyingreal-time visual effects, masking, cropping,color processing and other digital manipulation. This Mac OS X-based system also adds support for multiple 4K SDI and NDI video inputs/outputs, with very low latency on all video inputs, as well as a new, improved user interface. Cue-based triggering of theatrical A/V events is enabled by PVP3’s ability to control—or be controlled by—DMX lighting and other staging controllers.

Ideal for broadcast and production sets, museums, concerts, corporate gatherings, public spaces, and location-based entertainment, PVP3 delivers video and media—enhanced with real-time visual effects—to multiple, interactive, resolution independent displays. It’s ability to flexibly scale for standard and non-standard screen sizes without third-party components provides extra value for customers that use PVP3 across a variety of settings, including live TV and event production.

“If the video doesn’t play out smoothly, it doesn’t matter what impressive video effects your system can do. Any abrupt jump, delay or loss of frame output is distracting to the audience and ruins the experience,” said Weston. “By adding a powerful video processing engine with low latency to PVP3, we’re ensuring thattelevision viewers and live audiences will be wowed by even the most complex, multi-screen display.”

With its robustvideo processing, it’s possible to create a complex, multi-layered effect live and in real-time. For example, the display could be a video of a room with separate videos of outdoor scenes keyed into the windows, while a particle effect, such as rain, falls just in the windows, making it seem like you’rein a room looking out thewindows on a rainy day.

Using PVP3’s on-screen tools, users can map out the way video content will fill specific display “targets,”including all screen types, resolutions and configurations, and make creative adjustments interactively. In mapping the video to the targeted displays, PVP3 users can program how and whentheir video will display on each of the screens in real-time. In this way, a large video image can spill over several screens at once, making it appear as if each display is a window with its own unique perspective of the same scene.

With PVP3’s new masking capabilities, users can create targets that display video as non-standard shaped images, such as circles, polygons, or free-form Bezier path targets. Other new PVP3 capabilities include:

Transparency levels that can be applied to any layer

Multi-Variable Transitions where direction, speed and other variables can be applied to transitions

Transitioning effects in and out of video layers rather than abruptly turning them on or off

Effect-stacks for determining the order by which effects manipulate video layers

Effect sets, whereby predefined effect-stacks are applied to any layer or workspace

Blend modes, affecting the way visuals blend with video in lower layers

Timecode-based triggering where events are triggered in sync according to timecode

Visual Canvas, for setting up targets in pixel space based upon the physical size of their connected outputs

“With the incredible amount of new effects, transitions and manipulation tools we’ve added, PVP3 is now more of a professional video playback, processing and performance tool,” Weston said.“It’s a tall order to maintain a product’s simplicity while dramatically increasing its feature set to make it desirable for so many different display scenarios, but PVP3 succeeds at meeting that challenge.”

