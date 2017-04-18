Hitachi Kokusai to Highlight High-Quality Acquisition for Sports and Mobile Production at 2017 NAB Show

Woodbury, NY,April 18, 2017 — Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd.(Hitachi Kokusai) will showcase its extensive range of high-quality, cost-effective acquisition solutions for sports venues and mobile production providers at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show, where the company will exhibit in booth C4309.

Hitachi Kokusai’s comprehensive array of HDTV, 4K and 8K cameras has a rich history of delivering extraordinary picture fidelity, reliability and operational versatility for sports and mobile applications ranging from in-venue scoreboard displays to remote broadcast, cable and OTT productions.

Hitachi Kokusai’s advanced imaging technologies and digital signal processing combine to deliver pristine video quality comparable or superior to significantly more expensive cameras, but at more affordable price points. The outstanding build quality of HITACHI cameras enables them to withstand the rigors of demanding field production environments, while their highly-refined, operator-friendly controls enable them to be easily mastered by the freelancers who commonly staff mobile and sports projects.

“Mobile production providers and sports venues share a need for rugged, high-performance and flexible camera systems,” said Sean Moran, Chief Operating Officer, HitachiKokusai Electric Americas. “From the cameras themselves to supporting accessories and advanced remote control capabilities, our acquisition solutions address all of these requirements while providing remarkable price-performance value that makes them accessible to both small and large producers.”

Highlighted solutions at the Hitachi Kokusai booth that will particularly interest sports and mobile customers will include:

Z-HD5500 studio/field production camera – delivering high-performance, native 1080p acquisition at pricing normally reserved for 1080i or 720p cameras, the Z-HD5500 delivers exceptional sensitivity, color fidelity and a 62dB signal-to-noise ratio. Featuring Hitachi Kokusai’s latest advances in CMOS imaging technology, the Z-HD5500 adapts easily to the challenging, mixed-frequency LED lighting and display conditions increasingly common in sports arenas and performance venues with large-scale LED screens.



SK-HD1300-HS high-speed HDTV camera – ideal for both fixed venue installations and mobile production, the affordable SK-HD1300-HS provides outstanding slow-motion picture quality for demanding live sports applications. Compatible with popular third-party, slow-motion servers, the SK-HD1300-HS camera system can simultaneously output both normal and triple-speed images, maximizing flexibility.



HD-HDR – providing venues and mobile providers with a cost-effective means of elevating their productions, Hitachi Kokusai’s support for High Dynamic Range in its HDTV MOS and CMOS cameras enables superior HD visuals with increased contrast, richer colors and expanded mid-tone detail without the higher overhead of Ultra HD. A Hitachi Kokusai white paper detailing the advantages of HD-HDR will be published in the Spring 2017 edition of the SVG SportsTech Journal.



CU-HD1300-FT fiber/triax camera control unit – enabling maximum deployment flexibility for mobile production providers who deal with both triax and fiber infrastructures at varying venues, the dual-cable CU-HD1300-FT supports both SMPTE fiber connectivity and Hitachi Kokusai’s fourth-generation digital triax system, which features ultra-low-latency H.264 codec technology and multilevel digital modulation for long-distance triax transport of video up to 3GB/s 1080p.



openGear® Dashboard remote control – all HITACHI cameras are compatible with the Dashboard control system for remote, software-defined camera control through an intuitive graphical user interface. The Dashboard control interface is fully customizable and can be run on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems.

The 2017 NAB Show will take place from April 24-27 in Las Vegas.