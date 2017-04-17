Streamstar® X2 Brings X-traordinary Live Production and Streaming to Market at an X-tremely Affordable Price

Redwood, CA -- Streamstar®, award-winning developer of advanced live production and streaming tools, is making x-tremely affordable broadcasting available to those with even the most modest budgets with the launch of Streamstar X2, an x-traordinary live production and streaming studio. Streamstar X2 is designed to bring a reasonably priced broadcast system to organizations with less demanding requirements, such as individual schools, single churches or local sports clubs. Streamstar X2 will be introduced at NAB 2017 with the world’s first live demonstrations to be conducted in Booth SL 6124.

Streamstar X2, a streamlined version of its larger siblings X4 and X7, comprises all their professional functions without compromising quality. Packaged in the same compact 2RU footprint, the system’s feature list includes replays and slomo on all channels, media playlists, a host of graphics capabilities, an internal character generator and an intuitive, touch screen user interface.The new unit supports two HDMI and two NDI inputs, two IP streams and features a maximum streaming resolution of 1080p.

“Now everyone can afford broadcast quality production and streaming,” says Radoslav Toth, Streamstar CEO. “We’ve rounded out our X-series with an amazing little system that brings all the features and functionality required for professional quality live production and streaming, but with fewer inputs and outputs allowing us to keep the price attractive to markets with more modest budgets. For $3495, a small organization can possess a feature-rich, broadcast-caliber system.”

Streamstar X2, being demonstrated in Booths SL 6124 at NAB2016, will be offered at $3495.

Streamstar, established in 2005, is a trailblazing technology company specializing in quality, innovative software and hardware tools for the streaming video industry.Production companies and channels around the globe rely on the company’s products to deliver real‐time, high‐quality content to millions of viewers.

