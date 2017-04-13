MX1 to Demonstrate Thought Leadership in Satellite, Mobile, and OTT Delivery During 2017 NAB Show

April 11, 2017 -- MX1, the global media service provider, will see its executive leadership team present on a variety of cutting-edge topics at the 2017 NAB Show.

"The NAB Show is a premiere destination for education, helping operators stay abreast of the latest innovations and trends in broadcast technology," said Avi Cohen, CEO at MX1. "As a leading global provider of content management solutions, media, and distribution services, as well as service platforms, MX1 is in the perfect position to advise on ways that broadcasters can resolve challenges related to OTT, mobile, and satellite delivery."

On Monday, April 24, from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. in room N253 of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Elad Manishviz, chief business officer, sports and events at MX1, will speak on a panel, providing insight on "How Agile Mixtures of Social, Mobile & OTT Are Expanding the Sports TV Kingdom." During the session, he will elaborate on how broadcasters and other content providers can ingest, tag, edit, re-purpose, process, and publish live sports content in real time in order to increase revenue opportunities and add value to their brand.

Two days later, Frank Hoffman, chief strategy officer at MX1, will speak about "Satellite's Growing Role in Over-The-Top Content Delivery" on Wednesday, April 26, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in room N255 of the LVCC. As part of a panel of industry experts, Hoffman will discuss the challenges of striking the right balance, preparing for the future, and the changing relationship between satellite and terrestrial content providers

More information on MX1 is available at www.mx1.com.

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. The world's first media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery and value-added digital media services.

Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,750 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centres, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world.

