Alpha Networks, Spideo, and Wyplay Will Demonstrate Frog Premium, an End-to-End Multiscreen Solution at 2017 NAB Show

BRUSSELS, PARIS, MARSEILLE -- April 11, 2017 -- Alpha Networks, a pay-TV technology company specialized in back-end software; Spideo, a next generation recommendation engine provider; and Wyplay, creator of software solutions for leading pay-TV operators, today announced an extensive partnership where their technologies have been integrated to deliver Frog Premium, an end-to-end TV product, offering an attractive user experience on multiple devices.

Alpha Networks' tucano is a back-end platform that simplifies management of subscribers/offers and content types, including VOD, live, and catch-up TV, delivered over various networks. Featuring an open CMS/CRM architecture and software as a service (SaaS) business model, tucano ensures trouble-free deployment within any new or existing workflow.

Spideo's next-generation recommendation engine is dedicated to help pay-TV operators deliver compelling TV and movies to viewers. Working with Alpha Networks and Wyplay, Spideo is enabling operators to provide personalized, conversational experiences and better monetize their service through analytics.

Wyplay provides Frog By Wyplay, an open, modular, and innovative software solution for operators. Working with Wyplay's professional services team, companies can create user experiences that exactly match and complement operator's market strategies. Frog Premium is Wyplay's latest revolutionary cross-device user experience, seamlessly blending multi-source video content, including live, recordings, catch-up TV, subscription and transaction VOD, as well as third-party OTT services.

Alpha Networks' tucano software platform has been selected as the pay-TV back-end for Frog Premium, a complete services platform and application for STB (Linux and Android) and mobile devices. Frog Premium product includes an advanced recommendation module from Spideo for live TV and VOD services with innovative semantics features and voice recognition. Wyplay is acting as prime contractor and system integrator for Frog Premium.

"The emergence of OTT multiscreen services has changed the television landscape dramatically. Consumers now expect a mix of live and on-demand programming, with content recommendations catered toward their own individual interests," said Dominique Feral, CMO at Wyplay. "Joining forces with Alpha Networks and Spideo, we're making it easy and affordable for operators to launch personalized video services that can be delivered over multiple networks and to any device type."

"User and content data is extremely valuable, in terms of enabling pay-TV operators to deliver targeted content, build subscriber loyalty, and boost revenues," said Gabriel Mandelbaum, CEO at Spideo. "Personalization, however, is not just about interpreting existing metadata for recommendation purposes, it's first and foremost about creating smart user-related data for business intelligence. Working with Alpha Networks and Wyplay, we're providing operators with a one-stop shop solution for multiscreen service delivery, combining conversational experience and analytics."

"The pay-TV environment is very competitive, and operators must look for ways to add value to their existing services, as well as differentiate themselves," said Kris Warreyn, CEO at Alpha Networks. "With our technology partners, Wyplay and Spideo, we're simplifying the distribution of personalized, multiscreen content, enabling operators to gain an edge in the marketplace."

Beyond demonstrating Frog Premium, Alpha Networks will showcase the latest generation of its tucano back-end at the NAB Show. tucanoRED is perfect for broadcasters that want to launch a hybrid CMS solution for IPTV, DVB, and OTT services. Hosted externally, standardized, and ready to deploy, tucanoRED reduces the time to market for new services, bringing flexibility and instant revenue to pay-TV operations through support for advanced features such as catch-up TV, nPVR, targeted advertising, content recommendations, and personalized user profiles.

