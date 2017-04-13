The Vista Project Student Filmmaker Winner and Runner-up Crowned at Caesars Palace

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- April 11, 2017 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, today announced that Shane Murphy has won the $5,000 grand prize in The Vista Project student filmmaker competition and that Jon Navarro was selected as runner-up. Led by cinema-industry pioneer Bud Mayo, chairman of New Vision Theatres, and by Barbara Lange, SMPTE and Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) executive director, the judging committee revealed the winners during CinemaCon week, March 27-30 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

"We're very pleased with our finalists' completed works, which debuted at a special screening attended by members of the exhibition community, media, and guests," said Mayo, who is also founding chair and financial backer of The Vista Project.

"TimePlay's innovative technology made this unique, interactive next-gen content creation possible, and we are especially grateful to John Race and Andrei Petrov of TimePlay for working closely with our students to help them complete their shorts on an accelerated timeline so they could be presented at CinemaCon. I would also like to congratulate our third-place finisher, Ian Job of Africa Digital Media Institute in Nairobi, Kenya."

TimePlay supplied its proprietary technology platform for the competition, which is designed to serve as an incubator for the next generation of cinema storytellers. Members of the company's executive team mentored students in completing 10-minute short films featuring unique storytelling with multiple branching options that enable the audience to choose the plot direction.

The Results:

* Shane Murphy (San Francisco State University student in San Francisco) -- "Sirens"

- Grand Prize: $5,000

* Jon Navarro (Long Island University student in Brooklyn, New York) -- "The Republican"

- Runner-up: $2,500

More information about The Vista Project is available at www.thevistaproject.com. Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

About TimePlay Inc.

TimePlay is a world leader in the multi-player interactive industry. The TimePlay platform allows moviegoers to use their smartphones and tablets to interact with and control outcomes on the big screen in real time, while providing a targeted portal for offer delivery, e-commerce and social networking. The globally patented technology enables exhibitors, advertisers, studios and other partners to entertain, inform, and engage directly with moviegoers before or after a show. TimePlay's two-way interactive platform drives high participation levels and is delivering significantly elevated engagement and activation for its partners compared with traditional media campaigns.

TimePlay is currently deployed at several exhibitors including Cineplex Inc. (TSX: CGX), Carmike Cinemas (a subsidiary of AMC), Emagine Theatres and Bow Tie Cinemas with many brands having created interactive ads on the platform outside of the U.S. including McDonalds, Mazda, Samsung, Revlon, Shell and Heineken. TimePlay has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. For more information, please visit us at www.TimePlay.com or follow us on Twitter: @TimePlayEnt.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars(TM) are just two examples of the Society's notable work. As it enters its second century, the Society is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to the Society's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

