AJA Releases Ki Pro Ultra v2.2 Firmware with Avid MXF Support

Grass Valley, CA (April 13, 2017) — AJA Video Systems today released Ki Pro Ultra v2.2 firmware featuring Avid MXF support for HD workflows. Ki Pro Ultra v2.2 is available now as a free download and expands production workflows by adding MXF with OP1a support for DNxHD encoded files to the portable file-based 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD video recorder and playback device.

Building on AJA’s Ki Pro Ultra v2.1 release – which integrated support for new frame rates for Avid DNxHD, including 1080p 50 and 59.94, and compatibility for exported ProRes files from Apple Final Cut Pro v10.3 – Ki Pro Ultra v2.2 now also supports:

Avid DNxHD codecs within an OP1a MXF container:

-- DNxHD HQX (220x)

-- DNxHD SQ (145)

-- DNxHD LB (36)

“We’re committed to bringing our customers advanced flexibility and compatibility across production workflows, and this new firmware release, with support for Avid MXF, delivers on that promise,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

About Ki Pro Ultra

Ki Pro Ultra is AJA’s next generation file-based 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD video recorder and player with a built-in LCD monitor. The portable device is capable of capturing edit-ready Apple ProRes files in a range of video formats and frame rates up to 4K 60p, as well as new Avid DNxHD file support. Ki Pro Ultra offers flexible input and output connectivity including 3G-SDI, HDMI and even Fiber for powerful and efficient large-raster and high frame rate workflows. Designed to be both portable with a built-in handle, or rack mountable with half-rack wide 2RU dimensions, Ki Pro Ultra suits a wide range of production and post environments.

Pricing and Availability

Ki Pro Ultra v2.2 firmware is available now as a free download from https://www.aja.com/products/ki-pro-ultra#support. Ki Pro Ultra is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network now at a US MSRP of $2995. For more information about Ki Pro Ultra, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/ki-pro-ultra.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

