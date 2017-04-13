DVEO Launches H.264 Tablet Encoder with Built-In Cameras and Error-Free Live Streaming

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, has developed a unique platform based live streaming H.264 encoder with built-in front and back cameras plus DVEO's patented DOZER™ ARQ (Automatic Repeat Request) Automated UDP Packet Recovery protocol.



The TABLET STREAMER™ is designed for mobile live streaming of events by journalists and other professionals who need an ultra-small field unit that is compatible with industry standard receivers. It connects via WiFi to MiFi cellular gateways or via a built-in sim. DVEO will introduce the new system at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 24-27, in booth SU5724.



The TABLET STREAMER is the most recent addition to DVEO's product portfolio of real time encoders. Featuring two built-in 5 megapixel 720p cameras and noise-cancelling microphones, the Linux® based system receives one input from either the front or back camera and encodes it to a single H.264 stream at .1 to 15 Mbps, up to 720p 60. IP output protocols include UDP, RTP, DASH, HTTP Live (HLS), or RTMP (Open Flash).



"The tiny unit allows anyone to acquire quality live content in remote locations at a reasonable cost, via a non-proprietary lightweight device," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "We recommend it for mobile and event oriented streaming, and as a journalist tool."



"The TABLET STREAMER incorporates DVEO's patented DOZER™ ARQ (Automatic Repeat Request) UDP protocol extension to deliver pack loss free and jitter free video and audio over IP networks including wireless and the Internet, " Laszlo Zoltan went on to say. "The DOZER protocol can be turned off if operators select to stream to Verizon® or Akamai® CDNs and turn on upLynk™ or Infinite Uplink™."



The TABLET STREAMER provides a preview so operators can see the video being streamed. It streams and records at the same time and video streams are saved to the internal solid state drive.



The system also enables operators to overlay logos, text, and closed captioning to the stream. It supports SCTE 35 triggers for ad insertion via SCTE 104 triggers.



The TABLET STREAMER features a touch GUI and a remotely manageable web-based GUI for network and streaming setup. The touch GUI can also be customized.



An optional single SDI/HD-SDI or HDMI input can be added to the system with a Magewell™ USB adapter.



"This product will find many customers in diverse fields who need to report on events or situations via a tablet-like platform," stated Laszlo Zoltan.







DVEO, DOZER, and TABLET STREAMER are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





Features:



Input: Choice of front or back camera with preview

Features DOZER™ automated UDP Packet recovery protocol

Output: One encoded output up to 720p 60

Records and streams at the same time

Encoding bit rates: .1 to 15 Mbps

IP output protocols: UDP, RTP, DASH, HTTP Live (HLS), RTMP (Open Flash)

Supports logo insertion, text overlay, and SCTE 35 compliant cue tone insertion ("ad markers") on outputs

Touch GUI and Web-based GUI for network and streaming setup, manageable from anywhere -- includes some scheduling

Customizable touch GUI for corporate needs

Optional single SDI/HD-SDI or HDMI input with Magewell™ USB adapter

Tested with leading CDNs (Verizon®, Akamai®, Tulix™, Ustream®, etc.)

Supports Octoshape™, Akamai®, and Verizon® upLynk™ natively

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 720p, 576i, 480i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD and many other custom resolutions

Supports 50 HLS users natively

Support for Variable Bit Rate (VBR) encoding maximizes adaptive streaming video quality and bandwidth efficiency

Tested to work with ATLAS™, Wowza®, and Adobe® Flash® media servers

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Telergy, Android™, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

Tested compatible with major brands of professional H.264 decoders and video servers

SNMP, REST, SOAP support for remote management and monitoring



Suggested Retail Price:

TABLET STREAMER: $3,295 U.S.





About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download the DVEO press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.









DVEO®, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815