Roginska and Gallo Co-Chairing AES 143rd International Convention Committee for October New York City Event





New York, NY — In preparation for the largest professional audio education, networking and gear exhibition of the year, the Audio Engineering Society has announced that event co-chairs Agnieszka Roginska and Paul Gallo will be heading up the 143rd International AES Convention, taking place October 18 to 21, 2017, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, New York, co-located with the NAB Show New York. This fall’s AES Convention will offer a comprehensive and expansive professional media and entertainment production program, three full days of pro audio gear exhibitions and presentations, and a world-class series of events and experiences to take attendees to the next level of their audio expertise.



Chosen for their longtime dedication to the art and science of professional audio, this year’s co-chairs and convention committee bring together years of experience in organizing and participating in key AES events.



Gallo, co-chairing an AES Convention for the second time, brings business acumen and deep relationships with industry business leaders to his role for AES NYC. His career spans decades, with those relationships extending into all aspects of professional audio, from studios to broadcasting, live sound, contracting, professional organizations and manufacturing. Gallo was the founding publisher of Pro Sound News and the AES Daily and has published numerous other pro audio, video and music industry trade magazines. He currently acts as Executive Director of the Sports Video Group – the developers of the DTV Audio Group initiative. Gallo is a longtime AES member and interviewer for the AES Oral History Project.



Gallo offers high praise for Dr. Roginska, who also served as Convention Chair in 2009. “Agnieszka has strong leadership skills and a deep knowledge of the industry, is active in advanced research on tomorrow’s technologies and has already demonstrated her experience and organizational skills within the Convention Committee. It’s a pleasure to work with her, as with all the professionals on the Committee.”



Dr. Roginska is Music Associate Professor and Associate Director of the Music Technology program at New York University, where her research focuses on spatial audio; auditory displays and the simulation and applications of immersive and 3D audio (including the capture, analysis and synthesis of auditory environments, auditory displays, and its applications in augmented acoustic sensing, and virtual reality). She received a B.Mus. from McGill University (1996), M.Mus. from New York University (1998), and a Ph.D. in Music Technology from Northwestern University (2004). She is the author of numerous publications in the areas of the acoustics and psychoacoustics of spatial sound, immersive audio and auditory displays. Her research is supported by grants from government agencies, foundations, and the industry. Dr. Roginska is a longtime AES Member and Fellow of the Society.



“I am delighted to be working with a stellar committee that is dedicated to the AES. The technical program will enlighten attendees and the industry with the most disruptive and game-changing advancements in audio,” states Roginska. “This year’s convention will showcase world-class producers and audio engineers, immersive audio, audio for games and VR, archiving and audio restoration, broadcast, live sound, recording and production, and advanced audio product development.”



Further committee members for the AES NY Convention are as follows:

Archiving and Restoration: Rebecca Yuri Feynberg, Chair

Broadcast and Streaming Media: David Bialik, Chair; Fred Willard, Assistant Chair

Education: Kyle P. Snyder, Chair

Facilities: Julia Caruso, Chair

Papers: Areti Andreopoulou and Braxton Boren, Co-Chairs

Product Development: Scott Leslie, Chair

Recording and Production: Jim Kaiser, Chair

Live Sound: Henry Cohen and Mac Kerr, Co-Chairs

Special Events: Paul Geluso, Chair

Tech Tours: Bill Siegmund, Chair

Workshops and Tutorials: Valerie Tyler and Jonathan Wyner, Co-Chairs

VR & Game Audio: Michael Kelly and Steve Martz, Co-Chairs



Offering four full days of in-depth programs and presentations, technical tours, and the three-day manufacturer exhibition of the top brands in pro audio, the AES New York Convention will once again act as the international hub for a global community of attendees. Make plans to attend the AES New York Convention, and find out why If it’s about Audio, it’s at AES!



Look for AES New York updates and registration information to come at aesshow.com.





Photo Caption: AES New York 143rd International Convention co-chair Agnieszka Roginska.



Photo Caption: AES New York 143rd International Convention co-chair Paul Gallo.