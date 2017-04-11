Dave Pensado to Headline at IMSTA FESTA LA

TORONTO -- April 11, 2017 -- The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) today announced that Grammy(R) Award-winning mix engineer Dave Pensado will present the keynote at IMSTA FESTA LA, which will take place May 13 at the SAE Institute Los Angeles. Pensado has worked with some of the music industry's greatest performers, and he also has become an acclaimed online educator for all things audio.

Pensado's mix credits include work with stars such as Michael Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, AfroJack, Beyonce, Elton John, Christina Aguilera, and Jill Scott. Along with veteran manager/executive producer Herb Trawick, Pensado also hosts the popular weekly talk show "Pensado's Place," which features interviews, technique demonstrations, and other segments dedicated to the craft and business of audio and music.

"We're so pleased to feature Dave at IMSTA FESTA LA this year, as he has the knowledge and experience to address virtually every aspect of the music-making business," said Ray Williams, managing director at IMSTA. "IMSTA FESTA events are designed to bring all those in the music making industry together to network, interact, and learn from one another, and Dave will join a rich array of music technology exhibitors and audio industry professionals and educators in presenting valuable insights and techniques for IMSTA FESTA LA attendees."

Like all IMSTA FESTA music technology events held across North America, IMSTA FESTA LA is open to the entire music-making community, from professional and semi-professional musicians, songwriters, music producers, and audio engineers to music students and educators. Free to registered attendees, the annual event is a celebration of music technology packed with panels, workshops and master classes, song critiques, demonstrations, networking opportunities, and more.

The IMSTA Professional Panel Series at IMSTA FESTA LA will feature presentations for other well-known names in music-making.

In addition to hosting IMSTA Master Class sessions, full-time music professionals and experts from nearly two dozen of the industry's top music production technology companies will offer technology demos and exhibitions. Featured companies include Akai, Avid, Antares, Arobas, Audio Fusion, Arturia, Blue Cat Audio, Celemony, D16 Group, EastWest Sounds, Eventide, FabFilter, IK Multimedia, Image-Line, Focusrite, McDSP, Native Instruments, NUGEN Audio, Polyverse, PreSonus, Rob Papen, Slate Digital, Sonnox, Spitfire Audio, and Wave Arts. Music makers will be able to meet product specialists face to face and get hands-on experience with the latest music technologies. In addition to offering product-specific tips and techniques, exhibitors will provide prizes for hourly raffle give-aways. MusiCares, established by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to provide industry members with a safety net of critical assistance, will again this year host its popular hearing clinic and fit attendees for custom earplugs.

Live song reviews at IMSTA FESTA LA will give attendees the chance to present their work to experienced industry professionals for one-on-one appraisal. At the end of the day, the most exceptional of these songs will be judged along with other regional entries for the 2017 IMSTA FESTA International Song Competition. The regional winner crowned May 13 at IMSTA FESTA LA will move on in the competition, earning the chance to win a free trip to Santorini, Greece, to be part of a song camp at Black Rock Studios.

IMSTA FESTA LA begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at the SAE Institute LA, located at 6700 Santa Monica Boulevard (California State Route 2).

Further information about IMSTA, IMSTA FESTA, and the IMSTA FESTA International Song Competition is available at www.imsta.org.

About IMSTA

A global nonprofit association of music software companies, IMSTA is dedicated to conducting public education about piracy in the music software space. IMSTA exposes the public to the industry and to the organization's "Buy the Software You Use" slogan through initiatives and events, including its popular IMSTA FESTA music technology events across North America.

