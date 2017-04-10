Primestream Launches Simply Powerful Media Management for Sports, Enterprise and Broadcast Workflow

At NAB 2017, Primestream® will showcase the next generation of its Dynamic Media Management platform built for ease-of-use with powerful features needed to manage even the most complex sports, enterprise and broadcast workflows — from capture through delivery. Primestream will highlight new versions of FORK™ and Xchange™ Suite, loaded with an enhanced User Experience, 4K/UHD workflow, VR/360-Asset Management, web-based metadata tagging, an updated Adobe Premiere Pro extension panel with project-centric workflows, and powerful archival workflows for storing and restoring media from Amazon® and SwiftStack® Object-based storage.



“We’re excited to give our users an easy path to 4K/UHD and VR/360 workflow while addressing the need for teams to collaborate on projects from anywhere,” said Claudio Lisman, President and CEO of Primestream. “The advances being announced today are tangible steps in Primestream’s commitment to be ‘simply powerful’. Together these advances enable Primestream users to capture, produce, manage and deliver assets more easily than ever before.”



New project-centric workflows enable users and teams to intuitively create, share and collaborate on projects inside Xchange, or via the Xchange extension panel within Adobe Premiere Pro CC. Users can now organise raw footage or easily switch between proxy and high-res source material for effective remote/offsite editing. Other advances to Xchange include support for new Equirectangular VR/360-Asset Management, enabling media playback and review, with “spatial/360” visual marker annotations to highlight areas of interest in a 360° space. Xchange also brings a new module for creating playlists of media assets and exporting for delivery to VOD solutions.



Primestream will also demonstrate Xchange Workspaces™, a new module for easily building and customising the Graphical User Interface (GUI) based on the different ways people work. Users can also enrich content with Workspaces’ built-in metadata tagging engine that integrates with metadata sources such as the Associated Press (AP) industry-leading metadata platform.



NAB 2017 will also see new integrations with third-party vendors such as Amazon® S3 and SwiftStack® for object-based storage, file-based Quality Control (QC) with Baton® by Interra®, high-speed file transfers with Aspera® and FileCatalyst®, seamless transcoding with Elemental® and Telestream®, and enhancements to NLE integration with Adobe® Premiere® Pro, Avid® Media Composer®, and Apple® Final Cut Pro X®.



Attendees can schedule time with Primestream at NAB 2017 by visiting primestream.com/simplypowerful



- ENDS –