Starfish to introduce TS Splicer improvements at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, NAB Show 2017, Booth N5924: Starfish Technologies, a pioneer in broadcast ad insertion technology, will launch further improvements to TS Splicer, its transport stream ad insertion and content blocking product, at NAB 2017.

Starfish Marketing Director Peter Blatchford said, “At NAB 2017, we’re extending the capabilities of TS Splicer by adding support for multiple programme transport streams (MPTS), an SDI output option, and expansion of our already wide range of control protocols to aid with simple integration.”

Starfish’s TS Splicer combines short propagation delay, multiple-channel, frame-accurate splicing with media storage and SCTE 35 opt-out signal decoding. It can operate in GOP boundary or frame accurate modes without traditional full stream decoding and re-encoding.

TS Splicer runs on enterprise-grade OTS hardware and provides simultaneous splicing of more than 20 HD video services on a single server. It already supports MPEG-2, H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) encoded media, and its frame-accurate splicing is specially designed to ensure that video signal quality is retained throughout the process. Accurate audio splicing is included, with the ability to seamlessly splice AAC, AC-3 and MPEG-1 Layer II streams.

Blatchford adds, “The new features in TS Splicer that will launch at NAB 2017 are a result of customer feedback, and will give our current and potential customers exactly what they need to maximise the efficiency of their IPTV or OTT content delivery systems.”