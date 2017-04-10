White Mark Designs Mosfilm’s First Dolby AtmosTM Dubbing Theatre

UK acoustic consultancy White Mark Ltd has completed a major project to give Mosfilm, Russia's largest and oldest film studio complex, its first Dolby AtmosTM dubbing theatre (Studio 7).

Equipped with an Avid Pro Tools | S6 Dual Operator control surface with 48 plus 32 faders and DAD AX32 monitoring matrix, Studio 7 replaces an earlier Dolby Premier studio, which was demolished to make room for it. An entirely new isolation shell was built for the new theatre. Working in cooperation with Moscow-based Systems Integrator Sfera-Video Ltd., White Mark took charge of the room acoustics and design to ensure that the facility fully complied with Dolby’s Atmos™ specifications.

“We were very pleased to be asked back to Mosfilm to undertake this exciting and challenging project to bring an historic studio up to the latest standards,” says White Mark Director David Bell. “It has involved the creation of a complete new isolation shell and acoustic interior, all in a very tight timeframe because Mosfilm wanted to use the room to dub a new film adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. The original Russian version of Anna Karenina, released in 1967, was also made by Mosfilm Studios. This was achieved through very close cooperation with u colleagues at Sfera-Video.”

The undisputed leader of the Russian film industry, Mosfilm produces almost all the country's motion pictures as well as a vast array of television programmes and videos. The facility has production and post production capabilities for sound and picture and offers a complete service from script to final release.

In recent years Mosfilm has been actively upgrading its production facilities and technical resources to incorporate the latest hardware and camera equipment. White Mark has already played a part in these upgrade – two years ago, it was responsible for transforming a space of a small mixing suite. Equipped with Russia's first Pro Tools | S6 control surface, this suite is now in daily use mixing television programmes in mono, stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound, as well as being used to premix feature films.

Dmitry Patrakov Audio Engineer of Sfera-Video Ltd., says: "We are very happy that we managed to fulfil this grandiose project on time and to the highest sound quality levels. This was only possible thanks to the perfect collaboration of all participants in the process and the assistance of specialists from Mosfilm, Avid and Dolby. For this project, the latest and most proven technical solutions have been applied, which significantly reduced the time required to install the equipment and put the studio into operation. The new theatre is highly appreciated by Moscow’s sound engineers, which gives us the right to be proud of the work done."

