MovieLabs Announces Industry Forum Leadership Council

SAN FRANCISCO—MovieLabs, the technology joint venture of the major Hollywood studios today announced the formation of a Leadership Council and the inaugural member companies joining its MovieLabs Industry Forum.

First announced in August 2024, the MovieLabs Industry Forum was created to convene the growing global community of media and technology companies who are actively supporting and implementing the MovieLabs 2030 Vision and the many other MovieLabs initiatives that the group is planning to drive next generation media production and creativity.

MovieLabs and its studio members (Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Universal City Studios, LLC., The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.) will be joined by Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Avid, Dolby, DreamWorks Animation, and Skywalker Sound in the Forum’s Leadership Council.

The group said that the Leadership Council will guide the prioritization of the key focus areas that will drive the MovieLabs Industry Forum agenda and the collaborative industry work that will help enable a more secure, interoperable, and effective media creation ecosystem.

Richard Berger, CEO at Movielabs has also announced that Leon Silverman, a respected creative technology executive with senior roles at Walt Disney Studios, Netflix, LaserPacific, Eastman Kodak Company, and an advisor to MovieLabs since 2020, has been appointed as the chair of the MovieLabs Industry Forum. In addition, Silverman was the founder and serves as an advisor to the board of the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) and is actively involved in executive committee roles at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Television Academy.

In addition to the Leadership Council, the inaugural members of the MovieLabs Industry Forum include the following industry-leading organizations:

CREE8

EMAM

Evercast

Final Draft

Gunpowder

Holli

MASV

LucidLink

NexSpec

Palo Alto Networks

Perfect Memory

Perception Grid

Perpetual Intelligence

Postudio

Prime Focus Technologies

REDSpace

The Rebel Fleet

Saturation.io

Scripto

Scriptation

Signiant

Sohonet

Sony Group Corporation

Tedial

TrackIt

United Talent Agency

Yamdu

Zixi

MovieLabs said it created the Industry Forum as a common ground for those industry companies that are actively re-inventing and re-tooling their supply chains in alignment with the 2030 Vision. In addition, the Forum will address how AI tools and approaches can be beneficially created in the context of the secure, interoperable, and creator empowering tools and workflows that the 2030 Vision enables.

With membership now open, the MovieLabs Industry Forum is now inviting companies from a variety of sectors worldwide, including technology service providers, creative service providers, application development organizations, production companies, and cloud organizations/infrastructure providers to join, the group said.

The Forum, which officially launched in January 2025, will provide its members with a unique platform to engage deeply with MovieLabs and its member studios, collaborate on common industry solutions to improve interoperability, enable the principled application of AI in workflows and tools, and realize the benefits of the 2030 Vision. Interested companies can apply for membership at www.movielabs.com/IndustryForum.

In a statement, Richard Berger, CEO of MovieLabs added that: "It is essential for our industry to continue to embrace emerging technologies in ways that empower storytellers and the entire creative community. While much work lies ahead, we are gathering the right companies and voices to realize the 2030 Vision future that has inspired so many. Together with our member studios, the Leadership Council, and new members of the Forum, and with Leon Silverman as Chair, we are well positioned for success.”

"We’re at a crucial point in our industry’s evolution, where collaboration is essential to building a future that honors our past while embracing innovation," Leon Silverman, chair of the MovieLabs Industry Forum said. "I’m encouraged by the enthusiasm of our Leadership Council and growing global community of Forum members who are committed to working together to realize our shared vision for our creative industry’s future."