Canal + installs TSL Products’ AoIP for Dante mixing

MARLOW, UK – 6 April 2017 -Leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, announced today that Canal+, part of the Vivendi Group, has installed 23 MPA1 Mix Dante units for custom audio mixing within the IP-based workflow at its Paris Canal+ Factory facility.

Canal+ Factory holds the distinction of being Europe’s first all-IP facility, and as part of this major installation it needed IP-capable mixing solutions for various technical production positions. In addition, the chosen system had to be able to operate on the Dante platform for Audio over IP. The MPA1 Mix Dante not only met these criteria but also offered the needed professionnal audio clarity, as well as an attractive price point.

“We chose to work on the Dante platform as it is the preferred audio networking solution – it has been adopted by the world’s leading manufacturers and it works,” said Jean-Marc Delage, Project Manager, Canal +. “TSL Product’s Dante-enabled MPA1 units fit seamlessly into our workflow as well as our budget, and offers excellent overall quality for our custom mixes.”

The MPA1 Mix Dante is specifically designed for use where operators need to create a custom mix from a Dante stream.With powerful user features accessible via the web UI, the MPA1 Mix Dante is simple to use and flexible enough to meet specific and demanding workflow requirements. The built-in web server enable users to remotely view the status and control any of the networked MPA1 monitors, allowing for quick fault finding and adjustment. The web UI also enables engineers to remotely configure and customise individual units / functions.

Daniel Shihata, Regional Manager for France and Benelux, TSL Products, said, “As world leaders in audio monitoring solutions, we continually develop forward-looking yet practical solutions to meet the current and future needs of today’s leading broadcasters. We’re proud to see MPA1 Mix Dante playing a key role within the ground-breaking IP-based workflow at Canal + Canal Factory.”