DVEO Announces Support for NewTek NDI™ IP Technology Across Streaming Product Line

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading content providers, telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, announced today that DVEO's extensive line of streaming products now supports NewTek's NDI™ technology for live IP production workflows over Ethernet networks.



"We are excited to integrate NewTek NDI into our popular streaming products. NDI is the industry's most widely adopted, bidirectional networking technology for post production that enables video systems and applications to communicate over IP, increasing interoperability. NDI delivers low-latency video streams over a standard GigE local area network, eliminating the need for expensive high speed connections," stated Matt Lukens, Product Manager of DVEO. "With NDI, video content from our customers will be recognized by other NDI-compatible systems and applications on the same IP network."



"Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production," said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. "DVEO's extensive line of NDI-enabled products exponentially increase the video sources available for live production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today."



The NDI SDK is royalty free for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organization, or in commercial products and applications they deliver.



For more information on NDI, visit ndi.newtek.com.



DVEO will feature their NDI-enabled streaming products at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 24-27, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU5724.



NDI support is included on all Gearbox™ and Brutus™ transcoders, ARQ Link™ packet recovery enabled encoders & decoders, the PREMIO™ 4:2:2/H.264 mezzanine encoder, and on the MultiStreamer™ family of streaming encoders. It is also available for D-Streamer™ decoders, the ATLAS™ Packaging Server family, and DOZER™ UDP packet recovery systems and software.







