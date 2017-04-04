RTW Names Ulrike Lauterbach Director of Sales And Marketing

COLOGNE, GERMANY, APRIL 4, 2017 -RTW,the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ulrike Lauterbach to the position of Director of Sales and Marketing. In her new role, Lauterbach will oversee all domestic and international sales activities, as well as marketing communications, tradeshows and digital media.

"With over a decade of experience, Ulrike brings a complete understanding of the pro audio industry, and we are excited to welcome her to the RTW team," says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. "Ulrike will play an important part in further strengthening RTW's brand name globally, and she will be a critical component in helping the sales team reach and exceed their goals. She also has extensive trade show experience, which is very important as RTW attends many trade shows globally throughout the year. We look forward to having her as a part of the company."

Lauterbach joins RTW after spending the last 12 years with AVT Audio Video Technologies GmbH in Nuernberg, Germany where she most recently served as International Sales and Marketing Manager. Lauterbach was responsible for management and support of international dealers, including technical and commercial project support, product trainings and demonstrations, and the development of marketing strategies. She was also responsible for the acquisition of new dealers, the preparation of offers for dealers and end customers, and the company's participation in trade shows around the world.

"I am excited to bring my expertise and past experiences to my new role at RTW," says Lauterbach. "RTW is a leader in the industry and I am confident that my abilities are a great match with the company. I look forward to working with the team at RTW and furthering my knowledge and experience with the company's renowned line of hardware and software products."

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com,www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.