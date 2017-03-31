CBS News Renews Licensing Agreement with Wazee Digital

DENVER -- March 30, 2017 -- CBS News and Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, today announced the renewal of their long-standing agreement in which Wazee Digital will continue to manage and represent CBS News' valuable archive for licensing distribution.

"CBS News has been expanding its capabilities to license its extensive library in recent years. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Wazee Digital and look forward to continuing to have CBS News video clips licensed and distributed utilizing the Wazee Digital platform," said Frank Governale, vice president of operations at CBS News.

The CBS News archive is full of iconic footage spanning the decades, much of which has never been seen outside of its original broadcast. Wazee Digital licenses and distributes this archive through Wazee Digital Commerce, a portal designed to help rights holders maximize the value of their premium content by connecting with customers who need video. Buyers such as filmmakers, broadcasters, and advertising agencies go to Commerce to search for and purchase clips to use in their projects. In the case of the CBS News library, Wazee Digital has seen tremendous growth in demand from film and television producers -- especially in the documentary space -- who want access to this historic collection.

Unlike other stock agencies, Wazee Digital not only handles licensing and distribution, but also focuses on creating offline processes that improve the customer experience in an ever-changing marketplace. Wazee Digital and CBS News have worked together to establish such processes to provide access to noteworthy archival footage from CBS News that dates back to the 1950s. Both parties understand the importance of search and discovery of content and being able to access all moments contained within the collection. Moments in history and news broadcasts are accessible to content creators to enhance their productions and more accurately tell their stories. The workflow Wazee Digital and CBS News have put in place makes it possible for customers to research the CBS News archive, gain access to film/tape screeners, and license the content through Commerce.

"We recognize the massive growth in content creation and the ongoing need for timely delivery, which is why we're so pleased that CBS News has chosen to continue our collaboration for another two years. By giving content creators access to all of CBS News' compelling moments, we're assisting them in conveying their creative message," said Harris Morris, chairman and CEO of Wazee Digital. "At the same time, by making the CBS News content easily searchable and licensable, we're bringing new life to those assets and generating revenue in the process."

Commerce is powered by Wazee Digital Core, Wazee Digital's media asset management system built specifically for the cloud, which is the foundation of all Wazee Digital products and services. More information is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

# # #

About CBS News

CBS News is the news and information division of CBS Corporation, dedicated to providing the highest quality journalism under standards it pioneered and continues to set in today's digital age. Headquartered in the famed CBS Broadcast Center in New York, CBS News has bureaus across the globe and produces influential, critically acclaimed programs providing original reporting, interviews, investigations, analysis and breaking news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. CBS News provides news and information for the CBS Television Network, CBSN, CBSNews.com, CBS Radio News and CBS Mobile. CBS News is home to the nation's #1 news program, 60 MINUTES, the 24/7 digital streaming news network, CBSN, and the award-winning broadcasts CBS THIS MORNING, Co-Hosted by Charlie Rose, Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King, THE CBS EVENING NEWS WITH SCOTT PELLEY, 48 HOURS, FACE THE NATION and CBS SUNDAY MORNING.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/Wazee-Digital_Screen-Shot-for-CBS.png

Caption: Screenshot of the CBS News Archive

Visit Wazee Digital at the 2017 NAB Show in the Wynn Salon Suite

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=CBS%20News%20Renews%20Licensing%20Agreement%20with%20@Wazee_Digital%20-%20https://goo.gl/ASfSa4

Follow Wazee Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/WazeeDigital

https://plus.google.com/114252139629653219287/about

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wazeedigital

https://twitter.com/wazee_digital

http://www.youtube.com/c/WazeeDigital