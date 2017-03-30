MultiDyne LightBrix VB-3800 Strengthens Adaptability Between Fiber Transport and Robotic Camera Configurations

Hauppauge, NY, March 30, 2017—On the heels of announcing its LightBrix VB-3600 of throwdown units, MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutionsannounces a second new LightBrix Series to address the continuously evolving camera configurations seen today in field production. To be introduced at the 2017 NAB Show, the VB-3800 Series includes a unique set of modules and adapters to support connectivity across today’s most popular field production cameras.

Importantly, the VB-3800 Series offers unparalleled flexibility to incorporate additional modules, allowing MultiDyne to efficiently meet the specifications of new camera models as they come to market.

The VB-3800 Series offers several models built for mounting to POV box cameras and robotic PTZ heads, with models initially supporting between 6 and 24 fiber transport connections for video, audio, data and Ethernet. Each model can transport a full complement of multichannel camera signals, including 4K quad-link and 12G, as well as optional supply power from the base unit to the transmitter and camera via SMPTE hybrid cable. This enables flexible setup, strike and mobility by ensuring the entire camera position is free of power outlets.

However, the main value proposition of the VB-3800 Series revolves around its adaptability of signal type and count for both new and existing camera models. Its compact architecture (7.25x5.75x1.75 inches) ensures quick and simple mounting in advance of live shoots, with immediate pairing to a receive card at the studio, headend or mobile production truck in an openGear frame ready for DashBoard monitoring.

“While each unit is purpose-built for popular camera configurations, the platform offers a flexible set of modules that create the complement ofsignal paths,” said Frank Jachetta, President, MultiDyne. “These modules can be customized to accommodate additional or fewer video, audio and data signals based on the camera’s specifications. This gives us complete freedom to customize a solution for a new camera configuration, and later bring it to market as a new VB-3800series model to meet the needs of design and connectivity trends based on emerging cameras.”

Jachetta adds that the LightBrix VB-3800 Series will also evolve to accommodate UHD scaling and signal conversions as the product line expands, including conversions of 4K quad-link input signals to 12G and HDMI at the output.

“We are looking at ways to simplify productions for our customers that work out in the field with this series,” said Jachetta. “The main idea is that our customers can use a VB-3800 Series unit for multiple needs in a single production. For example, these units may first be used for a temporary feed, such as previewing concession stands before a football game from a producer substation; and then mix in a higher density of modules for the main event. This series will evolve into a more user-configurable range of products that give our customer more freedom then previously imaginable in the fiber transport universe.”

MultiDyne will demonstrate the LightBrix VB-3800 Series from April 24-27 at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas. MultiDyne will exhibit at Booth C5109.

