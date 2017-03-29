Miller Camera Support Equipment Sponsors 26th Annual FLiCKERFEST International and Australian Awards

SYDNEY, MARCH 30, 2017 — Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, recently sponsored the Miller Australia Award for Best Cinematography in an Australian Short Film at the 26th Annual FLiCKERFEST International and Australian Awards. At this year’s ACADEMY AWARD®-accredited competition, held annually in Sydney, Australia, Miller Camera Support presented the award and a Miller AIR Alloy Tripod System to the filmmakers of “In a Cane Field,” commending exceptional achievement and skill in short film.

“In a Cane Field” was selected for its outstanding visual elements that enhanced the overall atmosphere and creativity of the story. A committee made up of Catriona McKenzie, Matilda Brown and Daniel Krige were impressed with how the cinematography heightened the suspenseful atmosphere of the film.

“FLiCKERFEST strives to support new and emerging talent by recognizing the various craft areas inherent in making a great short film,” says Bronwyn Kidd, Festival Director, FLiCKERFEST. “Empowering filmmakers with new opportunities for future cinematic development is a priority for us.”

For the past several years, Miller has supported the awards ceremony by providing its best-in-class products to one of the category winners.

“FLiCKERFEST brings some of the best and brightest minds in international film together under one roof,” says Joseph White, Regional Sales Manager Asia & Africa and presenter for the Miller Australia Award for Best Cinematography in an Australian Short Film. “It brings us great pride at Miller to continuously support such wonderful talent in our own backyard. We look forward to seeing how the filmmakers of ‘In a Cane Field’ use their new AIR Alloy Tripod System.”

This year, Miller supplied its AIR Alloy Tripod System, which is an ideal solution for any new entrant into videography. It features a payload range from 2-5 kg (4.4-11 lbs), a height range of 371-1762 mm (14.6-69.4 in), a two-position counterbalance system and caliper disc brakes. Weighing 4.8 kg (10.6 lbs), it is perfect for run-and-gun applications. The 75mm mounting with bubble level and quick-release, sliding camera plate allow for fast setups.

“For me, the award represents what can be achieved when a film is built on trust,” says Adric Watson, director of photography for “In a Cane Field.” “Myself, director Emily Avila and the entire team all took risks and faced many challenges. Without a trust built on mutual creative respect and on friendship there was no way we could have created this extraordinary piece. Even though great cinematography is so much more than just cameras and lighting, credit must be given to the Miller AIR, which is the first tripod I've ever owned. It is a long overdue piece of equipment for me that I’m thrilled to have.”

About FLiCKERFEST

What began as a small local festival in 1991, FLiCKERFEST has grown to become Australia’s only ACADEMY AWARD®-accredited and BAFTA-recognized competitive International Short Film Festival with entries coming from filmmakers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.flickerfest.com.au. To see the trailer for “In a Cane Field,” visit https://vimeo.com/166680034.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.