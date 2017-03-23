AES Berlin Convention Advance Registration Online Now

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society has begun online Advance Registration for the premier European pro audio education and networking event of the year – the 142nd AES International Convention, which marks its return to Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 20 – Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Now is the time to take advantage of the lowest registration pricing to be available on multiple premium All Access options, and to reserve your room at the host venue, the Hotel Maritim Berlin. Also available is a limited FREE Exhibits-Plus registration option, which includes the gear exhibition (May 20 – May 22) and activities at hosted event stages around the venue (use AES Berlin VIP code AES142NOW). The AES Berlin Convention will host an all-encompassing incubator for audio science and technology. If it’s about audio, it’s at AES, and you want to be there too!

Registration options for the AES Berlin Convention include special Member pricing offering up to an additional 50% off of Advance Registration rates. Options, including All Access, Single-Day, Student, and Exhibits-Plus badges, make it easy and affordable to choose the best registration package for your convention experience:

Exhibits-Plus badges are your free ticket to the AES Exhibition, PLUS you can attend Special Events and the Professional Sound Expo. Use AES Berlin VIP code AES142NOW at checkout.

All Access badges are available to everyone looking to take their knowledge and career to the next level. The AES Convention will once again be the place to meet and network with the top names in audio engineering as they gather to cover the latest developments in professional audio through a diverse program of workshops, tutorials, papers and more. All Access badge-holders may attend all on-site AES events. (Tickets for Berlin-area tech tours cost extra and can be purchased on-site.)

Make plans to attend, now! A preliminary list of topics for AES Berlin Papers Sessions, Workshops, Tutorials, Technical Tours, and Student Development Events can be found at http://www.aes.org/events/142/program/.

Online Registration: http://www.aes.org/events/142/registration

Hotel and Venue Information: http://www.aes.org/events/142/attendees/hotel/