Utah Scientific Demonstrates The Power of Axon Digital 4K and IP Solutions At NAB

Utah Scientific, a worldwide leader in routing and switchers, will showcase 4K, HDR and Ethernet infrastructure solutions from Axon Digital Design at NAB. As the US distributor for a range of Axon products and production tools, the team will demonstrate tight integration between Axon, Utah and other broadcast manufacturers.

SynView Multiviewer

Leading this line-up is Axon’s new SynView Multiviewer solution, which has been enthusiastically received by US broadcasters. Capable of handling both 4K and any IP video formats, SynView is ideal for a wide range of applications and from small to extremely large monitoring walls. In line with Axon’s strategy to remain format-agnostic, customer-focused and pragmatic, SynView is ready for the future because it can support whatever video transport mechanism the industry chooses to adopt.

Two basic models are available, each in two versions (SDI I/O or Ethernet I/O). These versions can be mixed and matched to build a hybrid multiviewer with up to hundreds of inputs and eight 1080p heads (on SDI) or two heads with UHD/4K resolution. Multiple connector panels will be available to allow for different I/O configurations. Compared to earlier systems, SynView’s feature-set has been significantly enhanced, with double the amount of inputs, eight times the amount of outputs (heads), UHD/4K/60Hz output resolution on display outputs and a 6-fold increase of processing power. The system can now scale, position, de-embed, overlay and process 8 video channels.

Synapse Signal Processing

During NAB, Utah will highlight Axon’s latest Synapse signal processing product line and demonstrate how its solutions are shaping the future of 4K production, particularly in a live environment. The range now includes 4K up and down converters and production ‘tool boxes’ that support Vanc and Hanc data such as timecode and embedded audio as well as Dolby E encoding and decoding. These products have been at the heart of many game-changing productions worldwide including Europe’s first UHD live sports production for BT Sport.

New HDR Solutions

As the battle for TV audiences intensifies across platforms, picture quality is in sharp focus and broadcasters are looking to move from stand dynamic range to high dynamic range. Making that move is done by by Look-Up Tables (LUTS). In order to accommodate this Axon has developed new products that can handle LUTS and these will also be on show at NAB: the U4T200/240, a 4K (UHD) 4-wire toolbox with LUT based color space and dynamic range converter and the UXU400/410, a 4K (UHD) format converter with LUT based color space and dynamic range converter.

Cerebrum Control & Monitoring

A key part of any broadcast infrastructure is control and monitoring, and here Axon has the ideal solution in the shape of its highly-advanced Cerebrum control and monitoring system. Now more open and flexible than ever, Cerebrum is fast becoming the solution of choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. Recent enhancements mean that this versatile software can now support products from Everzt, AJA, AXIA, Allen & Heath, Panasonic, Ross, Yamaha, Rohde & Schwartz, Quintech and Black Magic making it even simpler to monitor and control multiple devices on one easy-to-use interface. The team will demonstrate Cerebrum’s integration with Utah’s S2022 IP router, which delivers SDI (including UHD) and S2022 content, in compliance with the AIMS roadmap for the transition to IP operations.

For more information about Axon's product range, please visit Utah Scientific at NAB 2017 booth N4506 or visit www.axon.tv

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.