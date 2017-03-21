AJA Releases IPR-1G-SDI Mini-Converter for IP Workflows

-Bridges JPEG 2000 over IP to 3G-SDI for source monitoring, digital signage, video walls and other point of use applications-

Grass Valley, CA (March 21, 2017) —AJA Video Systems today announced that its new IPR-1G-SDI Mini-Converter is now available. IPR-1G-SDI extracts a JPEG 2000 essence from an incoming IP stream and presents it for display on SDI devices.

A rugged, fanless VSF TR-01 (and other JPEG 2000 over MPEG2-TS formats) to 3G-SDI Mini-Converter, IPR-1G-SDI is suited for point of use applications including monitoring, digital signage, video walls and beyond. IPR-1G-SDI decodes VSF TR-01 streams then formats the data for 3G-SDI output. Audio associated with the video stream is extracted, synchronized and embedded into the SDI stream as well as output on an analog RCA stereo interface.

IPR-1G-SDI includes:

--1x RJ-45 (IEC 60603-7) for 10/100/1000Base-T Ethernet media input

--Essence support: VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 MPEG2-TS workflows

--Rugged, fanless, and compact design

--2x 3G-SDI BNC outputs with 4:2:2 10-bits/pixel

--Embedded and analog audio outputs

--Full 10-bit pixel processing pipeline

--Network (LAN) control and status

--Quick network setup with AJA eMini-Setup software

Pricing and Availability

IPR-1G-SDI is available now for a US MSRP of $795. For more information, please visit: https://www.aja.com/en/category/mini-converters

