Platinum Tools® Launches 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper & Kevlar Scissors at 2017 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 21, 2017 - Platinum Tools® (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the launch of the 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper and Fiber Optic Kevlar Scissors. The stripper (p/n15061C) and scissors (p/n10529C), which will ship in April, will be featured during the 2017 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth C11846.

“Our professional quality 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper and Kevlar Scissors are designed to be versatile and economical without compromising the expectations of the professional installer,” explained Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “These tools are manufactured from high carbon tool steel, precision ground and hardened for durability and long life.”

With an affordable MSRP of only $21.95, additional 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper features and specifications include a five cavity design which allows for use with a multitude of fiber optic cables, pre-set design ensures all cavities are precision set and no adjustments are required, cushioned grip handles provide positive non-slip, comfortable operation, and it is factory set and calibrated. It comes in a red/black body, it is 7 in. (177.8 mm) long, weighs just 4.59 oz. (130g), and strips 2.8 - 3.0 mm outside jacket, 2.0 - 3.0 mm loose tube fiber, 2.0 - 2.4 mm outside jacket, 900 micron buffer, 250 micron acrylate coating.

The Kevlar Fiber Optic Scissors are also an affordable $18.95 MSRP, with additional features and specifications including ergonomic handles, easily cuts Kevlar®, full serrated bottom blade for non-slip cutting, and easily re-sharpens and holds cutting edge. Coming in red, it is only 5.75 in. (146.05 mm) long, weighs only 2.12 oz. (60g), and is best utilized for Kevlar material, Aramid yarn, soft cables, and electrical tape.

“Our 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper and Kevlar Scissors are a must for every professional installer’s bag,” Rothermel concluded.

