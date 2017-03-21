Blue Lucy demonstrates media operations management capabilities at NAB2017

The Blue Lucy team, on booth N5824 at NAB2017, will demonstrate BLAM’s media operations management capabilities. Combining BLAM’s core asset management features with task automation, the ability to create and manage user-defined workflows and the software’s integration with third party technology means that media businesses can use BLAM to orchestrate activities and manage resources across different systems through a single system interface.

Using BLAM to drive operational efficiency

BLAM enables facility managers to create workflows with automated functions, but also provides task management to drive the human operation. Where you would otherwise have to brief individual team members, book resources and manage delivery for individual tasks within a project, BLAM centralises communication, resource allocation and orchestrates the machines and the people. Linking the operational management tools to BLAM further streamlines project management by linking tasks to production assets and ensures that your creative teams utilise 100% of their time on creative work.

How BLAM provides business insights

BLAM can provide a view across multiple systems through a single unified presentation layer – enabling managers to identify issues and highlight opportunities. Having a birds-eye-view of an operation makes it easy to identify operational or resource (human or machine) bottlenecks and avoid duplicated effort. When integrated with human resource and facility booking systems, BLAM tools help media makers manage capacity and identify where additional resources are required.

Blue Lucy and Pebble Beach Systems partner to launch Beluga at NAB

Blue Lucy and Pebble Beach Systems will demonstrate Beluga – a new workflow engine, media asset management and video processing solution – on booth SL6320 at NAB2017. Beluga integrates closely with Pebble’s Marina automation system to offer targeted file delivery, content preparation, and integrated QC workflows without the need to deploy an enterprise MAM solution.

Company Quote:

“BLAM provides media organisations with an affordable, scalable solution to their asset and operations management needs – delivering workflow efficiencies and business insights to help businesses not only survive, but thrive.”

— Julian Wright, CEO, Blue Lucy Media Ltd.



Company Overview :

Blue Lucy is a leading technology consultancy and media asset management software development business. The company is led by a team of industry experts that service international clients with a business-orientated approach to technology. Its core product - the Blue Lucy Asset Manager (BLAM) – provides asset management, workflow orchestration and video processing tools from a cloud-based application that is affordable, quick and easy to deploy and integrate with existing systems.

BLAM Product Overview :

BLAM is a new breed of media asset management software. The Blue Lucy Asset Manager provides more functionality than you’d expect from a MAM – it combines asset management, workflow orchestration and advanced video processing in a single, complete system, streamlining operations for production, media publishing and archiving. It’s also affordable, quick to implement and easy to use – everything you don’t expect from a typical asset management system. Based in the cloud, or deployed on premise, and accessed via a customisable web interface, BLAM provides secure, global visibility and production workflow management tools that can be up and running in minutes. By providing advanced functionality in an uncomplicated way, The Blue Lucy Asset Manager is redefining the industry’s perception of media asset management software.