Singapore’s Award Winning TV Show “Be Schooled” Shot with URSA Mini 4.6K

Beijing - February 21, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced that URSA Mini 4.6K camera was used by Singapore based Camp Up Studio to shoot “Be Schooled,” a popular Singapore TV show that won Silver for Best Opening Titles for a Program at PromaxBDA Asia 2016, one of the most prestigious awards for creative endeavors in the media marketing space in Asia.

“Be Schooled” is about 2 hosts (Singaporean pop band ‘The Sam Willow’s’ Sandra Riley Tang) going to a new school every week to pit the alumni against the school's current day students, i.e. Team Alumni vs Team Rookie. Every week this show features a new sport, a new school and new competitors.

“We chose the URSA Mini 4.6K because it produces beautiful high frame rate footage,” said Kenneth Cheong, Executive Producer at Camp Up Studio. “In sports, a lot of things happen in a split second, and we used the URSA Mini 4.6K to shoot athletes performing fast actions at 100 and 150fps for slow motion shots, without compromising quality.”

“Be Schooled” is a weekly half-hour episode in which 500 to 600 shots are filmed for each episode. The team spends two days shooting the slow motion footage, and one day each with the rookies and the alumni. “The URSA Mini could be quickly set up on a stabilizer and then stripped down to put on legs in the shortest possible time, which was helpful in the production on a tight schedule,” said Cheong.

With the show intended to be broadcast via a local TV network, the footage was recorded in ProRes HQ 422 at 1920 x 1080, which gave the crew as much quality as possible without slowing down or adding bulk to the post-production processes, according to Cheong.

“Be Schooled” was graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio by Junbin Chen, a colorist at Singapore’s boutique digital film lab Mocha Chai Laboratories.

“Working with the URSA Mini RAE footage was great in post. The dynamic range and color depth helped me craft the carefully nuanced look that Kenneth liked, and enabled me to perform color isolation easily. The sharpness was also easily enhanced with the Midtone Detail function in Resolve, giving the image a gritty and professional polish. This example is best seen in the slow motion shots from the water polo episode - each droplet of water was crystal clear, and the blue hues of both the water and architecture were a joy to isolate and enhance,” she said.

Press Photography

Product photos of URSA Mini 4.6K, DaVinci Resolve Studio and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to "www.blackmagicdesign.com.